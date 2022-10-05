Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year

(CTN News) – It was Ben Simmons’ first game in more than a year, and he scored 6 points in 19 minutes. In the course of nineteen minutes, he scored six points, made five assists, and grabbed four rebounds in a preseason game.

There isn’t anything special about this, as far as I am concerned. There is also the possibility that you could say that this would be one of the most significant stat lines in recent years in the N.B.A.

The return of Ben Simmons is a welcome one.

In a game against his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons on Monday night suited up for the Nets for the first time since he was sidelined for more than 450 days due to injury, mental health issues, and a dispute with the team’s management.

“I thought I was going to be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous at all; I was excited about playing the game,” Ben Simmons told NBC News after the game.

In order to learn, you have to make mistakes, that’s the only way you will learn. As for me, I had a couple of them out there tonight.”

Preseason games are usually lax in defense and slower in pace, so it is understandable that this was a preseason game.

It is worth mentioning that, despite this, Ben Simmons was relatively fluid and comfortable throughout the game, especially when it came to his passing ability, as he was able to make both ends of the floor look effortless to make both ends of the floor look effortless.

Averaging 15 to 17 points and 7 to 8 assists a game and playing first-rate defense. He won the Rookie of the Year Award and was named to three All-Star teams in four seasons.

