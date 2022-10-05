Connect with us

Sports

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year
Advertisement

Sports

A Look At Anthony Davis' True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Sports

Nottingham Forest 0 Leicester City - Live At King Power Stadium

Sports

How to Get Started With Sports Betting

Sports

Josh Allen And The Bills Stay Calm To Win A Close Game, But How?

Sports

Kari Dorrell Was Fired As Colorado's Coach After A 0-5 Start To The Season.

Sports

Hector Lopez, Died At 93 Of Lung Cancer After A Distinguished Career In Baseball

Sports

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Sports

F1:Max Verstappen's Title On Hold After Sergio Perez Wins in Singapore

Sports

Bryce Young Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury, But It Is Not Considered Serious

Sports

Conor Gallagher Helped Graham Potter To His First Win As Chelsea Manager

Sports

Dillon Gabriel Leaves Oklahoma After Being Hit In The Head By A Sliding Object

Sports

Robert Lewandowski Scores To Give Barcelona A 1-0 Victory Over Mallorca

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Wins At Missouri, Georgia’s Win Made Bulldog Fans Nervous

Sports

Sevyn Banks of LSU is Taken To Hospital After Opening kickoff Collision

Sports

Liverpool vs. Brighton Result, Highlights, Match Report, And Best Performers Details

Sports

FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards Date and Time

Sports

Zarco Takes Top Position at MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix 2022

Sports

The Very Best Rocket League Cars That Have Ever Been Designed

Sports

Bypass Geo-blocking to Stream NFL From Anywhere

Sports

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

47 mins ago

on

Ben Simmons

(CTN News) – It was Ben Simmons’ first game in more than a year, and he scored 6 points in 19 minutes. In the course of nineteen minutes, he scored six points, made five assists, and grabbed four rebounds in a preseason game.

There isn’t anything special about this, as far as I am concerned. There is also the possibility that you could say that this would be one of the most significant stat lines in recent years in the N.B.A.

The return of Ben Simmons is a welcome one.

In a game against his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons on Monday night suited up for the Nets for the first time since he was sidelined for more than 450 days due to injury, mental health issues, and a dispute with the team’s management.

“I thought I was going to be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous at all; I was excited about playing the game,” Ben Simmons told NBC News after the game.

In order to learn, you have to make mistakes, that’s the only way you will learn. As for me, I had a couple of them out there tonight.”

Preseason games are usually lax in defense and slower in pace, so it is understandable that this was a preseason game.

It is worth mentioning that, despite this, Ben Simmons was relatively fluid and comfortable throughout the game, especially when it came to his passing ability, as he was able to make both ends of the floor look effortless to make both ends of the floor look effortless.

Having said that, it is pertinent to note that this was a preseason game, which means that defense can be While  Ben Simmons displayed a relatively fluid and comfortable game on both ends of the floor, especially with his passing ability,

He also demonstrated a wide range of skilling the words of Coach Steve Nash, after the Nets lost 127-108 to San Francisco Steve Nash reminded us that Simmons was selected in 2016as the No. 1

Overall pick in the draft by the Washington Redskinshe Washington Redskinsame on both With a foot injury that prevented him from playing a full season, he made his debut for the 76ers in 2017 and has had four successful seasons with the team,

Averaging 15 to 17 points and 7 to 8 assists a game and playing first-rate defense. He won the Rookie of the Year Award and was named to three All-Star teams in four seasons.

Related CTN News:

class=”code-block code-block-2″>
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop