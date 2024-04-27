Connect with us

U.S FDA Launches Probe Into MDH And Everest Spices Following Contamination Concerns

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

MDH

(CTN News) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an inquiry into products from Indian spice manufacturers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of certain items due to suspected contamination with a cancer-causing pesticide.

An FDA spokesperson informed Reuters on Friday that the agency is actively gathering information regarding the situation. This move comes in response to reports of Hong Kong suspending sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix used in fish curries.

Additionally, Singapore issued a recall for the Everest spice mix, citing elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a compound deemed hazardous for human consumption and potentially carcinogenic over prolonged exposure.

Despite repeated requests from Reuters, neither MDH nor Everest has provided comments on the matter at this time. Everest has previously asserted the safety of its spices for consumption, while MDH is yet to address inquiries regarding its products.

Amidst mounting concerns over contamination in their products, Indian spice manufacturers MDH and Everest find themselves under the spotlight as international regulators investigate potential quality issues.

MDH 1

Everest Spices

MDH and Everest Spice Brands: Household Names in India and Global Markets

With their spices enjoying widespread popularity not only in India but also across Europe, Asia, and North America, recent developments in Hong Kong and Singapore have prompted regulatory actions and heightened scrutiny.

In response to the suspension of sales of certain MDH and Everest spice blends in Hong Kong, and a recall issued in Singapore citing elevated levels of ethylene oxide—a compound considered unfit for human consumption and a potential carcinogen—the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated inquiries into the matter.

The FDA’s efforts are part of a broader international response to safeguard consumer health and address concerns regarding the safety of these spice products.

As regulatory agencies in Hong Kong and Singapore take decisive measures, India’s own food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has stepped in to assess the quality standards upheld by MDH and Everest.

Concurrently, India’s Spices Board, responsible for overseeing spice exports, has embarked on efforts to gather crucial export data from authorities in affected regions.

Collaborating closely with the implicated companies, the Board aims to identify the root cause of the quality concerns through thorough inspections of their manufacturing facilities.

This latest episode isn’t the first time MDH has faced international scrutiny.

In 2019, certain batches of MDH products were recalled in the US due to contamination with salmonella bacteria, underscoring the importance of rigorous quality control measures across the global spice trade.

As investigations unfold, the significance of stringent quality control measures cannot be overstated.

Both regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders are working diligently to uphold the safety and integrity of food products, ensuring consumers worldwide can trust the spices they incorporate into their culinary endeavors.

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

