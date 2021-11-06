Connect with us

Highlights: Southampton Wins Over Aston Villa 1-0

Premier League Southampton defeated Aston Villa 1-0 a painful defeat means Villa could yet end the weekend in the relegation zone. It was a disastrous start for Villa that has now conceded 13 goals in their past five matches.

Worse still, Villa is now 18 defeats in 35 matches so far this year.

Aston Villa’s Dean Smith stressed the importance of his team rediscovering their defensive steel but with two minutes on the clock, the air still cooling from the pre-match pyrotechnics went up in flames.

James Ward-Prowse stormed in to beat Emiliano Buendía to a 50-50 on halfway and, after whooshing the ball forward, it dropped invitingly on the edge of the box for Adam Armstrong to smack in an exquisite half-volley.

It was a nightmarish start for Villa and they could count themselves fortunate that the referee, Andy Madley, decided against awarding Anwar El Ghazi a second yellow card on 25 minutes for a brainless foul on Southampton’s teenage phenomenon, Tino Livramento.

A few minutes before the break El Ghazi averted another silly decision, jolting back to his feet after appearing to dive in the box. Ralph Hasenhüttl was riled but Premier League Southampton was surely more surprised that El Ghazi returned for the second half.

