Premier League Leaders Chelsea Beat Newcastle United 3-0
Published

1 hour ago

on

Wing-back Reece James scored twice to assist Premier League leaders Chelsea beat Newcastle United at a packed St James’ Park stadium in Newcastle.

Reece blasted the ball into the top of the net after Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross was headed into his path, putting the visitors ahead after 65 minutes into the match.

The match between Chelsea and Newcastle became 2-0 12 minutes later when wing-back Reece James again struck powerfully past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow. This happened after a shot from substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek was blocked.

Karl Darlow then fouled Kai Havertz to give Chelsea a penalty, which Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere OMRI converted for a third goal.

Newcastle was playing at home for the first time since Football Manager Steve Bruce was sacked. They struggled to create chances with striker Callum Wilson heading a rare opportunity over the goal crossbar.

Newcastle remains without a Premier League victory this season and are 19th in the table.

Meanwhile, German professional football manager Thomas Tuchel‘s side extend their lead at the top to three points after Liverpool FC threw away a 2-0 lead and ended with a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton. Champions Manchester City also suffered a shock with a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at home.

