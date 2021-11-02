Premier League’s Tottenham Sacks Coach Nuno Espirito Santo

The Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur’s have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and are now talking to Antonio Conte over the manager’s job.

Tottenham Hotspur’s are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte after a dismal run of results in the Premier League under the lead of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Chelsa manager Antonio Conte is the top target for the London club, which sacked Santo on Monday after just four months as Manager.

The Premier League’s Hotspurs approached Antonio Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince him to take up the job.

If Antonio Conte accepts Tottenham Hotspurs offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving Chelsea. H won the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking came two days after Tottenham’s painful 3-0 defeat to Manchester United. Both Premier League teams have struggled recently. It was Hotspur’s 5th defeat in their past seven league games.

Hotspurs plummet in Premier League

The football club’s statement on Monday said Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff had been “relieved of their duties” with the club.

Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici said “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and we regret we have had to take this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here” he said.

Tottenham, who have not won a cup since 2008, reached the Champions League final in 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino. Mauricio is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Hotspurs regularly finished in the top four under Mauricio Pochettino, have missed out on the Champions League for the last two consecutive seasons.

Nuno Espirito Santo was announced as the new Hotspurs manager in June, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in April of this year.

Tottenham topped the Premier League table at the start of the season but their results rapidly deteriorated.

The Hotspurs have lost five of their past seven Premier Lague matches and are eighth in the table. They are 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

