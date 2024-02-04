Connect with us

Freshman JuJu Watkins Scores 51 Points To Help USC Upset No. 4 Stanford
(CTN News) – A freshman phenom, he helped lead USC to an upset victory at Stanford, 67-58. With 51 points, JuJu Watkins nearly outscored the entire Cardinal team by himself and set a school scoring record in the process.

Despite being a Los Angeles native, JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to their first road win over Stanford since 2001 with 11 rebounds, four steals, and two assists, helping them to their first win on the road since 2001.

Throughout his dizzying display, JuJu Watkins sank six three-pointers, powered to the rim for easy two-pointers, and even put pressure on the Cardinal defense by making 19 free-throw attempts, hitting 17 of them.

There was a time when Cherie Nelson set a school scoring record of 50 points in 1989, but Watkins broke that record in 1990 by scoring 51 points. Further, it was the highest score ever scored by a women’s basketball player in Division I in the history of the sport.

As a result of her performance against Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2022, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee set an NCAA Division I record with 61 points in a women’s basketball game against that opponent. After JuJu Watkins’ accomplishment, an electric atmosphere permeated the locker room following Watkins’ performance.

The question JuJu Watkins was asked during an ESPN postgame interview was, “Caitlin Clark who?”. It was a nod to Iowa’s star, who just moved into second place on the Division I women’s career scoring list after surpassing the former No. 1 South Dakota star.

In her response to the Hawkeyes standout, the USC guard responded with class, telling the media she has a great deal of respect for her.

