Tottenham vs Everton: Predictions, Lineups, And Head-to-Head

(CTN News) – In their 23rd match of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will play Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, and a victory could help them put pressure on their city rivals.

Since Everton received a 10-point penalty earlier this season, they have not had a smooth season. In 22 games, they have collected 18 points for 18th place in the Premier League.

Tottenham, on the other hand, has already been eliminated from the FA Cup, but still has a chance of winning the Premier League, though it is realistic to aim for the top four and Champions League qualification. Their current position is fourth, eight points behind table-topper Liverpool.

The team’s news

Arnaut Danjuma injured his ankle last week against Fulham, so Everton will be without the Frenchman. As well as midfielders Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure, another former Tottenham player, Dele Ali, will not be in the squad.

Nevertheless, Sean Dyche is set to welcome back one of his most trusted players, Seamus Coleman, to ensure that the visitors do not have an easy time.

Paper Matar Sarr may, however, be available for Tottenham following Senegal’s defeat at the AFCON, which means he may be able to join his team in London. Currently, Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma are competing in the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations, respectively.

The prediction

In spite of their undefeated record in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou’s men would surely enter Goodison Park with the necessary confidence to win, but Sean Dyche would ensure that the visitors do not walk away with the victory. An Everton win would be a great confidence booster for the club, as they are currently fighting to finish outside the relegation zone.

In the match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Everton won 1-2

Lineups predicted

The Everton team (4-5-1) consists of Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

The following Tottenham players (4-2-3-1) are listed in order of appearance: Vicar; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison.

A head-to-head comparison

The Everton team wins 57-56

59 draws have been made

The Spurs won 71-71

