England vs. Germany 2022; Chloe Kelly Wrote Her Name In Football History
Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) –  On home soil, England vs. Germany 2-1 after extra time to win Euro 2022.This is the first major trophy won by the England women’s team since the men’s team won the 1966 FIFA World cup.

Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly and Manchester United’s Ella Toone scored the goals that secured Sarina Wiegman’s side a deserved victory against Germany.

The 2-1 victory was played out at Wembley Stadium in front of 87,192 spectators, the largest crowd in either of the tournament’s men’s or women’s editions.

England vs. Germany; Chloe Kelly 

England won Women’s EURO 2022 with a 2-1 win over Germany, thanks to Chloe Kelly scoring the winning goal.

Both teams’ defenses have proven impressively solid throughout the tournament, so as one might expect, it took extra-time to separate them, attracting 87,192 – the highest attendance for a Euros final.

Following a slide-rule pass from Keira Walsh, substitute Ella Toone put England ahead against the eight-time European champions. To force the extra half-hour, Lina Magull scored her third goal of the tournament.

Another sub, Kelly, made herself a legend by bundling the ball over the line and then stripping off her shirt in celebration, similar to Brandi Chastain in 1999.

England vs. Germany 2022

