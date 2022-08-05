Dean Henderson Looking To Revitalise His Career At Nottingham Forest

There was a time when it looked for all the world as though Dean Henderson was going to become Manchester United’s number one.

Having impressed greatly between the sticks during the 2020-21 season, and as David de Gea’s form tailed off slightly, Dean Henderson seemed to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Unfortunately for the young Englishman, things didn’t quite work out at Manchester United.

A bout of Covid-19 ruled him out of the European Championships last summer, and the after-effects of the illness cost him his position at United, with De Gea stepping back in and performing well throughout the 2021-22 campaign despite the team’s lowly status in the Premier League betting.

Now, Dean Henderson finds himself at newly promoted Nottingham Forest on loan, where he’ll be relishing the opportunity to play regular Premier League football.

Indeed, the 25-year-old did not pull any punches when speaking about the situation at his parent club, suggesting that he had been treated poorly by United.

“To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career,” Dean Henderson said of last season.

“It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go.”

“The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was: ‘You’re coming back here to be the number one.’

I got Covid-19, came back, so I should have still been the number one but then nobody followed through with what they had told me. To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age.

I was fuming. I told the hierarchy that I need to be playing football and to let me go, and I was almost gone before the manager [Erik ten Hag] came through the door. I have not spoken to him since.”

“I worked hard on and off the pitch to keep improving day in, day out, and now I am looking forward to the season with Nottingham Forest.”

Dean Henderson has certainly had some bad luck, but it seems a bit extreme to speak so strongly of United’s treatment of him.

especially when you consider the exemplary form of De Gea, who ended up winning the club’s Player of the Year award for last season.

With a fresh opportunity at Forest this season, Dean Henderson must put his frustrations behind him and focus on performing well at the City Ground.

He’s certainly going to be busy — Forest are the favourites in the Premier League tips for relegation, and you’d expect them to have difficult periods throughout the season where the form of their goalkeeper will be all important.

There is still plenty of time for Dean Henderson to breathe new life into his career.

If he can channel his frustrations at playing so little in the last year into a string of fine performances for Nottingham Forest, he could well put himself right back in contention for a role in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

Sometimes a player must go through hard times to become stronger, and we’ll soon find out Dean Henderson’s strength of character.

Related CTN News:

Crackstreams : NBA, MMA, Boxing, NFL Sports HD Streams

England vs. Germany 2022; Chloe Kelly Wrote Her Name In Football History

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion And Boston Celtics Great, Has Passed Away At The Age of 88