Connect with us

Sports

England Team Sticks With Maguire, Iran's Azmoun On The Bench
Advertisement

Sports Fifa World Cup

WORLD CUP 2022: USA vs Wales Preview

Sports

The Bengals Lose To Labriola

Sports News

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players

Sports

UFC Fight Night Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis illness

Sports

‘Pakistan Football Team Can Play FIFA World Cup in 2030’

Entertainment Sports

BTS' JungKook To Release 'Dreamers' On Spotify For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sports

Qatar World Cup: The Event That Shook Everything

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: When is the Opening Ceremony and Who is Performing?

Sports

Qatar's Fifa 2022 World Cup Organizers Ban Beer Sales

Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame For Missed Shots In Loss To Titans

Sports

FIFA Gives Thailand a 200 Million baht Discount for a World Cup Broadcasting Licence

Sports

Justin Verlander's Third Cy Young Award In The AL

Sports

Warriors Lack 'Collective Grit' After 0-8 Road Slump, Says Steve Kerr

Sports

Parimatch in Cyprus is the Best Opportunity to Make Money on Live Betting

Sports

Knicks 118, Jazz 111: "Knicks Should Have Dinner Together Every Night"

Sports

Nitto ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal Loses To Felix Auger-Aliassime In Turin

Sports

Thailand Struggles for 2022 FIFA World Cup Broadcast Rights

Sports

Joel Embiid Thanks Teammates For Career Night

Entertainment Sports

BTS' Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

England Team Sticks With Maguire, Iran’s Azmoun On The Bench

Published

13 seconds ago

on

England Team Sticks With Maguire, Iran's Azmoun On The Bench

(CTN NEWS) – To play Iran on Monday, England manager Gareth Southgate will select Harry Maguire in a back four, with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench.

For the match at Khalifa International Stadium, Southgate opts against his usual three-man backline, starting Maguire alongside John Stones.

James Maddison will be absent due to a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling will form a three-man frontline with Harry Kane.

Since the beginning of October, Azmoun has not played.

The following England Players:

Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

The following Iran Players:

Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

RELATED CTN NEWS:

WORLD CUP 2022: USA vs Wales Preview

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players

UFC Fight Night Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis illness
Related Topics:
Continue Reading