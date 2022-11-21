England Team Sticks With Maguire, Iran’s Azmoun On The Bench

(CTN NEWS) – To play Iran on Monday, England manager Gareth Southgate will select Harry Maguire in a back four, with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench.

For the match at Khalifa International Stadium, Southgate opts against his usual three-man backline, starting Maguire alongside John Stones.

James Maddison will be absent due to a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling will form a three-man frontline with Harry Kane.

Since the beginning of October, Azmoun has not played.

Confirmed line ups for the England Vs Iran; interesting news is that Southgate sticks with his guns with Maguire in a back 4 system. England would deploy a base formation of 4-3-3; while Iran would be starting with a 3-5-2 system. We expect a very cagey midfield from both teams https://t.co/jQ9d6UpiIC pic.twitter.com/lL6yJn9L8d — TheMourinhista. (@TheMourinhista) November 21, 2022

The following England Players:

Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

The following Iran Players:

Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

RELATED CTN NEWS:

WORLD CUP 2022: USA vs Wales Preview

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players