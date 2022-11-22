World Cup: Wales Draws 1-1 With The USA Following a Late Penalty Kick

(CTN News) – In this World Cup, Wales’ opening match against the USA was expected to be the deciding match in Group B. This was to determine which team would qualify for the knockout stage behind England.

In football, there are two halves, as they say. As the first period of this match began, neither team settled down, the USA pressing high and Wales scrambling to make passes. The stuff is breath-taking.

“Captain America” Christian Pulisic assisted Timothy Weal’s neat finishing after 35 minutes in which the Stars and Stripes largely had the upper hand.

A team with an average age in the mid-20s caused no end of problems for Wales with their advanced pitch position and telltale energy.

It was then time for the second half. In addition, the Welsh wing-backs acted as midfielders, allowing the midfield to press higher. By the 64th minute, Wales had gained some momentum following concerted pressure around the 58th minute; World Cup; Ben Davies made a headed shot, which was tipped over the bar for a corner.

Despite World Cup having the most likely chance of the game, Kieffer Moore failed to capitalize on the ensuing delivery.

As a result, Wales were able to calm the nerves of their opponents and continue to put pressure on the USA back line. It didn’t take long for cracks to appear.

In the 81st minute, a cross was headed into the box by Wales star Gareth Bale. He was tackled more than clumsily, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

It is rare for Bale to miss penalties, and he hit the ball past the US goalkeeper to level the game.

After nine minutes of added time, the match ended 1-1 after a tense, nervy finish.

The World Cup USA will be looking to make a big impact against England on Friday, while Wales will face Iran. The biggest games in this group will take place the following Tuesday, when the World Cup USA will face Iran and Wales will play England.

