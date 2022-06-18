FIFA World Cup 2026: North American Host Cities Announced

(CTN News) – As FIFA announces the host cities and stadiums for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the soccer (world football) fan destinations for the summer of 2026 will be confirmed on Thursday. It is the third time since 1994 that the event has been hosted in North America, and this time it will be jointly organized by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, spread across 16 host cities – two in Canada, three in Mexico, and the other eleven in the United States.

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, 48 teams will compete in the tournament, whereas in 1998 there were 32 teams. This will be the last time that 32 teams will compete in the tournament before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year. In the United States, sixty contests will be played, while Mexico and Canada will both host ten matches each. From the quarterfinal knockout stage onwards, all the games from the quarterfinal stage onwards will be played in the United States.

MUST READ: World Cup Organizers Remove China Reference for Taiwan fan IDs

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues in U.S.

As for the United States, the teams will host games in New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium). As far as host cities and stadiums are concerned, Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer), and Mexico City (Estadio Azteca) will be the Mexican cities, and the Canadian cities will be Toronto (BMO Field) and Vancouver (BC Place).

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their dedication and passion for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. Today is a historic day – not only for the people in those states and cities, but for FIFA, Canada, the United States and Mexico, who will put on the greatest show of the century. As we strive to make football truly global, we are looking forward to working with them to create what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game changer,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino upon his election to the position.

MUST READ: England Vs Italy Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In (India, UK, & US)?

“We were extremely impressed by the unprecedented competitiveness of the selection process. In addition to the 16 finalists who were selected, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the six unfinalists – with whom we look forward to continuing to engage and exploring additional opportunities to welcome fans and participating teams.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has always been a competition involving three countries, and that will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on the entire region as well as the wider soccer community,” said FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.

It is currently unknown what the ticketing information will be for the upcoming World Cup 2026 – the FIFA website’s ticketing page merely specifies that “Information regarding tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available in due course.” Most of the stadiums will be under exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster/Live Nation, while AT&T Stadium is a SeatGeek facility.

FIFA World Cup ticket/hospitality packages

FIFA World Cup tickets at Event Tickets Center

FIFA World Cup tickets at SeatGeek

FIFA World Cup tickets at StubHub

FIFA World Cup tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

FIFA World Cup tickets at TicketNetwork

FIFA World Cup tickets at TicketSmarter

FIFA World Cup tickets at Vivid Seats