WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In (India, US, UK)?

(CTN News) – WWE fans are eagerly anticipating one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year, WWE Hell in a Cell. With legends like Undertaker, Mankind, Triple H, and Kane having memorable matches inside the ‘Devil’s Playground,’ the structure has played host to many brutal matches in the history of WWE. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s champion Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley are all expected to participate.

Take a look at important details about WWE Hell in a Cell 2022:

Where is WWE WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 taking place?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will be held at the Allstate Arena, located in Chicago, Illinois.

When is WWE Hell in a Cell?

The WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 event will take place on Monday, June 6.

At what time will WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 start in India, US and UK?

WWE Hell in a Cell will begin at 5:30 AM IST. This means that fans in the United Kingdom will have to wake up at 1 AM to watch the PPV. In the United States, WWE Hell in a Cell will begin at 8 pm ET.

Where can we watch WWE Hell in a Cell in India, US and UK on TV?

WWE Hell in a Cell will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, on Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and on Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. WWE fans in the UK can order the event on BT Sport Box Office. WWE.com, a Peacock and the WWE social platforms, including TikTok, will stream the event in the USA.

Where can you live stream WWE Hell in a Cell in India, US, and UK?

WWE Hell in a Cell live streaming will be available on SonyLIV in India, while it will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. WWE Hell in a Cell will be available on WWE.com, Peacock, and WWE social platforms, including TikTok.

What is the match card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match)

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens (Singles Match)

Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship)

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)