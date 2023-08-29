Connect with us

Sports

Djokovic Commences US Open Pursuit, Eyeing 24th Grand Slam Title and World No. 1 Ranking
Advertisement

Sports

Texas Texans Announce Second-Round Pick C.J. Stroud Will Start Week 1

Sports

Barcelona Team Survives The Villarreal Classic To Win The League Title

Sports

Tickets For AEW All In 2023: How Much Do They Cost?

Sports

India Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Thailand in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Silva Says Man City Won't Be Affected By Guardiola's Absence

Sports

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media

Sports

Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 59 Runs To Clinch a 3-0 Series Victory

Sports

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Federation President Amid Misconduct Probe

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

Sports

Chargers Defeat 49ers In Preseason Finale With Sam Darnold On Display

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami Thrilling Victory Over FC Cincinnati in Penalty Shootout

Sports

Baker Mayfield Reveals 12 Million Dollars That Have Been Missing

Sports

Djokovic Commences US Open Pursuit, Eyeing 24th Grand Slam Title and World No. 1 Ranking

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Djokovic

(CTN News) – Novak Djokovic embarks on his pursuit of a 24th grand slam singles title as the US Open commences, with the Serbian maestro requiring just a first-round triumph to regain the esteemed world No. 1 position.

The 36-year-old tennis virtuoso from Serbia makes a highly anticipated comeback to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, having been absent from the 2022 tournament due to his decision not to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Seeded second in the competition, Djokovic takes the spotlight during the evening session on the illustrious Arthur Ashe Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 23,000.

Djokovic Faces Favorable Opening Challenge, Eyes Return to World No. 1

His initial challenge appears to be a relatively uncomplicated one, as he faces off against Alexandre Muller of France, currently holding the 84th spot in the world rankings.

Scheduled not to commence before 8:15 AM on Tuesday, Hong Kong Time, Djokovic’s match holds substantial significance.

A victory in this contest would secure his triumphant return to the summit of global tennis rankings, irrespective of the subsequent outcomes throughout the duration of the US Open fortnight.

Requiring a mere 20 points, Djokovic is on the cusp of reclaiming the highest ranking following his victory over the current No. 1 and defending US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

Alcaraz Begins US Open Journey Following Wimbledon Triumph Against Djokovic

Alcaraz, who emerged triumphant against Djokovic in a gripping five-set Wimbledon final in July, kicks off his US Open journey a day later.

While the majority of impartial observers hold the hope that Alcaraz and Djokovic will navigate their way to another epic clash in the men’s final on September 10, Djokovic has asserted his focus remains solely on his opening match.

“Thinking about what’s to come in three or four days isn’t really productive,” remarked Djokovic on the eve of the tournament.

He continued, “It’s also a bit disrespectful to your upcoming opponent if your thoughts are already fixed on a potential final match-up… that mindset has never really resonated with me.”

In recent history, Djokovic’s initial match has typically been a straightforward affair – a trend that might continue. He hasn’t experienced an opening-round defeat in a grand slam event since the 2006 Australian Open.

On the women’s side, the reigning champion and world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, commences her campaign against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson on Arthur Ashe. This match marks the beginning of her quest for a fifth career grand slam title.

Although Swiatek faced semifinal exits in the lead-in tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, she holds the belief that her preparations this year surpass those of 2022.

“I’m definitely feeling more positive vibes compared to the period before last year’s tournament,” she expressed.

“However, being the defending champion comes with its challenges, so I’m adopting a measured approach and taking each step deliberately.”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs