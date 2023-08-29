U.S. Open Akicks Off In Flushing Meadows With Tennis Stars Taking The Court

(CTN News) – As the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, the U.S. Open, gets underway on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis, about a year to the day since two even bigger names withdrew from the game.

Day 1 of the tournament will feature Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff on the women’s side, and Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe on the men’s side. Of course, there are many more as well.

In terms of star power, there is no one quite as remarkable as Serena Williams, whose last tournament was the 2022 U.S. Open, or Roger Federer,

Who announced his retirement shortly after the 2022 U.S. Open.

Swiatek, ranked No. 1 in the world and a 22-year-old Pole, won the tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium a year ago, and she will be back in that arena on Monday to begin the 2023 edition of the tournament when she faces Rebecca Peterson of Sweden for the first time.

There will then be a match between Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland, against Learner Tien, a 17-year-old from California, in the second round. Last year, Tiafoe reached the semifinals of his first major tournament at the U.S. Tennis Championships.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, will lead off the night session in Ashe against Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who won the women’s doubles title in New York three years ago alongside her sister, who is also 19-years-old. In the year 2022, Gauff placed runner-up in both singles and doubles at the French Open – losing to Swiatek in both.

In the final match of the day, 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will face 20-time Grand Slam champion Alexandre Muller of France, who is making his U.S. Open debut today.

The event marks a return for Djokovic, who missed it last year in part due to the fact that he is a foreigner who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and thus cannot travel to the United States. This rule has been amended.

It is played over Monday and Tuesday in the first round. On Sept. 9, and Sept. 10, the women’s and men’s singles finals conclude the tournament, which lasts two weeks.

Prices for tickets to the men’s final vary greatly, with some starting at over $2,000 and some as low as $100. Tennis fans often wait until half way through a tournament before they are able to buy a grounds pass for under $50.

For those concerned about parking, U.S. Open New York City Transit President Richard Davey recommends taking the 7 train to Queens, which runs every three minutes during rush hour.

During the Labor Day weekend, some of the matches will be broadcast on ABC7NY during the U.S. Open.

SEE ALSO:

Texas Texans Announce Second-Round Pick C.J. Stroud Will Start Week 1