Curry And Warriors Even Series 2-2 With 126-125 Win

(CTN News) – Against the Sacramento Kings in Game 4, Draymond Green suggested coming off the bench to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. In the wake of Golden State’s excellent performance without him.

Two assistant coaches suggested that Green defend De’Aaron Fox during the final two quarters at halftime Sunday.

Those spot-on moves helped overshadow a late blunder, and now the defending champions and the first-round playoff series are tied.

Curry scored 32 points for Golden State, but called a timeout. On Sunday, the Warriors beat the Kings 126-125 when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer.

In these games, you just have to win possession and give yourself a chance to win. The ball often depends on whether it goes in or not, Kerr said.

For Sacramento, Fox scored 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and assisted five times. His 3-pointer brought the Kings within one with 28.7 seconds left. As for Curry, he missed a 16-foot jumper and Keegan Murray grabbed the rebound. Fox passed to former NBA player Barnes for the potential game-winning three with Curry and Green defending.

Fox trusted me with that shot,” Barnes said. The back has a rim. We still have a long way to go, but I am pleased with where we are.”

As Curry called the excessive timeout with 42.4 seconds left, Sacramento’s Malik Monk made the technical free throw to tie the game 126-121.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points for the Warriors, including a baseline 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and another with 3:24 left.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be held at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. It has not been a great road season for the Warriors.

It feels good, but Thompson said it’s quickly forgotten.

Golden State led 121-117 after Curry made a 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining. Over the course of the game, he shot 11 for 22 with five threes.

Monk’s layup made it 107-106 Kings with 9:03 left, but Curry responded with a driving layup and a 3 in 14 seconds.

Despite Green serving a one-game suspension, the Warriors dominated Thursday’s Game 3. As a result of the momentum and success, Kerr kept Jordan Poole in the starting five.

I don’t think you should fix something if it’s not broken,” Green said.

After a behind-the-back pass set up Curry’s 3 midway through the fourth, he swatted Domantas Sabonis’ shot.

When Green checked in with 6:38 left in the opening quarter, a rousing ovation greeted him. He had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. A double technical was given to him and Fox at 5:43 in the first.

According to coach Mike Brown, the team made some timely mistakes in the fourth quarter. Our playoff inexperience comes into play here, because you can’t rest or think you can play something one way. You won’t have to pay the price if you’re a champion.”

Besides Poole’s 22 points and Wiggins’ 18 points, Kevon Looney’s 14 rebounds and six assists were accompanied by Poole’s eight points.

102-99 through Murray’s 3 with 10:43 left, after the Warriors had led 102-92 through Thompson’s 3 to end the third. He instructed Murray to “let it fly” and Murray scored 23 points under the matinee lights.

In Game 3, Kerr pointed to Thompson’s driving and dishing as a success, and Thompson penetrated late in the first quarter and found Moses Moody for a baseline three. The Golden State Warriors moved the ball with snappy passes that led to open shots.

