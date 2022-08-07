Sports
Jorginho Gives Chelsea a Hard-Fought 1-0 Win at Everton
At Everton on the Premier League’s opening weekend, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s penalty gave the Blues a 1-0 win.
In the opening period, Thomas Tuchel’s side had 13 corners but could not find a way through until Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Ben Chilwell from Chelsea.
In the Euro 2020 final shootout, Jordan Pickford saved a shot from Jorginho, but he failed to connect this time.
In the 10th minute, Everton defender Ben Godfrey suffered what appeared to be a serious injury after colliding with Pickford and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
While Lampard’s side battled gamely, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray posed a persistent threat on the break, but they could not break through Kalidou Koulibaly’s Chelsea backline.
A second close-season signing thought he would make his competitive debut for the Blues with a goal. However, when Pickford spilt N’Golo Kante’s 43rd-minute effort, Raheem Sterling was offside.
Everton scoreless against Chelsa
Chelsea’s breakthrough came from a more familiar source. The Brazilian has now scored 18 Premier League penalties despite some high-profile misses. His 90 percent penalty goal percentage is the highest of any player with more than 10 goals in the competition’s history.
A goal would have been nice for Everton, and in the 24th minute, Edouard Mendy was at full stretch to tip a header from James Tarkowski over the crossbar.
Also, after half-time, Mendy responded sharply to a corner dropped to Doucoure, but he could not atone for his mistake when Chilwell darted past him to collect a Koulibaly pass.
For two teams devoid of attacking and creative focal points, the lack of goalmouth action was perhaps inevitable; however, the sight of Yerry Mina limping off midway through the second half leaves Lampard with concerns at the other end.
