Tottenham, Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, How To Listen, Etc.

(CTN News) – The 2022-23 season will begin with Tottenham looking to improve on their fourth-place finish last year when they compete against Arsenal. For their season opener, they will host Southampton at Southampton Stadium.

Soccer fans will enjoy a full slate of games this weekend as the 2022-23 Premier League season begins.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Tottenham will open their season at Hotspur Stadium against Southampton.

Tottenham did not finish in the top two of the Premier League standings last season, but they qualified for the Champions League in 2022-23. In 2021, Antonio Conte succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

Southampton are looking to improve on their 15th-place finish from last season, when they went 9-13-16 with a goal differential of -24.

Live stream and TV for Tottenham vs. Southampton;

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: London, United Kingdom

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV and Live Stream: Peacock

There will be no television coverage of the match. Peacock will be the exclusive streaming platform. Monthly subscriptions start at $4.99.

The latest Tottenham news;

Although the Spurs have not yet released their lineup for their season-opener, you can keep an eye on the team’s social media accounts in the days leading up to the match. In spite of that, they did reveal the numbers for each of the players on the roster.