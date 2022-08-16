In October, The $1.9B Forrestfield-Airport Rail Link Will Be Completed

CTN NEWS – As of October 9, travelers can now access Perth Airport via the long-delayed Forrestfield-Airport rail link. The project has been marred by workplace accidents and two years of construction delays.

The rail line was first floated in 2013 but did not start construction until 2016. It became part of Labor’s Metronet pipeline when the McGowan government came to power in 2017.

The $1.9 billion project

Three new stations have been created as part of the $1.9 billion project including Airport Central, Redcliffe, and High Wycombe.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti also announced a planned 18-month shutdown of the Armadale line for level crossing removals and other works would be paused until the end of 2023, instead of the start.

The Byford and Thornlie-Cockburn lines are now expected to open in 2025. Saffioti said the travel time from the new Perth Airport station to the city would be 18 minutes, and 20 minutes from High Wycombe.

It’ll be a $5 fare … probably the cheapest airport fare across the nation,” she said.“The first train will leave Perth station at 5.12 am… and arrive here at the station at 5.30 am. And the last train will leave around 12 am.

When the rail line to the airport was planned it was with the intention that commercial air flights, which currently operate from two different sides of the airport, would be consolidated to one location on the eastern side.

The relocating of all terminal services did not go ahead, however, and the airline industry has suffered massive economic challenges due to worldwide border shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has meant many airport infrastructure projects have been put on the back burner.

Saffioti said the terminals would be accessible from the first day of service but there would be shuttles running from Redcliffe to the Qantas terminal.

Premier Mark McGowan said :

Premier Mark McGowan said it was expected that 20,000 people would use the line every day, a figure that would grow to 29,000 by the end of the decade.

He also was critical of the lack of transparency in providing specific information on the project in the parliament when members of the government were asked. Due to the unusual and unjustified level of secrecy around Forrestfield-Airport Link , no one will take forecasts of Metronet milestones seriously, Sigma said.

Published on CTN on August 16, 2022

Related CTN News :