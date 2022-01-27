Connect with us

Byron Leftwich is Reportedly set to become Jaguars Coach after Leaving the Buccaneers
Byron Leftwich

The head coach of the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, has been saying for quite some time now that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is very deserving of being the head coach of the team. There is a very real possibility that this suggestion could soon become a reality.

It has been widely reported, and Big Cat Country has confirmed it, that the Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Byron Leftwich to be the next head coach of their organization. Having spent four seasons as Jacksonville’s quarterback, Leftwich is, of course, no stranger to the city as he was the seventh overall pick in the 2003 draft. He was drafted by the team in the seventh round.

There are reports that Byron Leftwich may be taking another assistant or two with him from the Buccaneers when he arrives. The coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is rumored to be recruiting both Larry Foote, the Bucs’ linebackers coach, and Kevin Garver, the Buccaneers’ receivers coach, to join him in Jacksonville.

It has been reported that the Jaguars plan on bringing Byron Leftwich in for a more formal interview earlier this week. According to all indications, this hiring is going to happen, so the Buccaneers and Arians will be faced with some decisions in the forthcoming weeks and months this offseason.

Tampa Bay’s offense was ranked as high as any team in the league in many statistical categories under Byron Leftwich, including passing yards per game, total offense points, and touchdowns. Over the past three seasons, not only did Tom Brady and Jameis Winston fill the role of quarterback, but there were also a number of other quarterbacks in the lineup.

 

