Bayern Strengthens Comfort!"Muziela-Müller" Helped Wolfsburg To Win The League 2-0,

54 mins ago

Bayern Strengthens Comfort!Muziela-Müller Helped Wolfsburg To Win The League 2-0,

CTN NEWS – Southern Tigers” Bayern play at home for the first time this season. “Mozilla – Muller” held a ball to beat the soft Wolfsburg of former boss Niko Covic 2-0 to win two games as well.

Dortmund, at 6 points, has become two teams that are in a hurry to lead the league together. The second leg of the German Bundesliga football match was played on Sunday 14 August.

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Football German Bundesliga’s second match on Sunday

Football German Bundesliga’s second match on Sunday, August 14, past between the host and the reigning champion Bayern Munich open Allianz. Arena takes on Wolfsburg

Starting the first half, the game picture “Southern Tigers” dominated the attacking game more and in the 20th minute, Serge Gnabry Crosslid came into the sixth box, so six balls arrived.

Sadio Mane shot in easily. But the referee Czech VAR from the monitor next to the field. Before refusing to let the home team behind Mane stand offside first

Until the 33rd minute, Bayern Munich took the lead 1-0, Muller passed in front of the penalty area for Jamal Musiala to turn over Wolfsburg. 

Before rebelling not to fall and then smash into the corner decisively, is the third goal of the subject this season. Lead the league’s goalscorers.

In the 44th minute, the score of “Southern Tigers” led to 2-0 Alphonso Davies pulled to the back line before breaking into the middle for Joshua Kimmich to deflect Thomas Muller’s leg.

Entrance to the door before the end of the first half with this score.

At the beginning of the second half

At the beginning of the second half, 49 minutes, Bote Riddle Baku caught the ball on the right side, knocking the opportunity to cut in front of the goal. Lucas Nmecha slides, trying to shoot Manuel Neuer, Dak, snapping the ball in time.

A flick from Leroy Sane in injury time leads to a second knock by Coen Casteels.

Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at the end of the game, collecting two wins as well, despite the Southern Tigers returning. At 6 points, Dortmund has combined with Bayern Munich to lead the league.

 

Published in CTN, August 14th, 2022

