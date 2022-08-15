Chelsea vs Tottenham: An Epic Battle Ends In Defeat

(CTN News) – A pulsating 2-2 draw was secured by Chelsea vs Tottenham in a classic London derby at Stamford Bridge as tempers flared on the pitch, between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

On the sidelines and pretty much everywhere else as Tottenham managed to snatch a point in the 96th minute.

As the final whistle blew, both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent to the stands by the referee for their reaction to a handshake.

With the last attack of the game after Chelsea had twice taken the lead through Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James, Harry Kane’s header deflected off Reece James and into the net to make it 2-2.

The lead had been leveled by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot, but it was a moment of controversy as Chelsea believed Havertz had been fouled in the build-up to the shot.

There was also controversy surrounding Spurs’ late goal to make it 2-2 as a VAR check for a foul on Marc Cucurella by Cristian Romero (who was obviously pulling his hair as he fouled Cucurella) was waved away, and Spurs then went on to score the winning goal.

The situation is utter chaos. In the Premier League, we like it just the way it is.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: What we learned

Throughout, this is Tuchel ball: Intensity. Maintaining the tempo of the game. Havoc caused by three forward-flowing fluids.

The Chelsea team of Thomas Tuchel looks like this. It is still possible that they won’t finish in the top four this season, but their attacking performance suggests they will cause plenty of problems for their opponents. Defensively, they must improve and this draw will feel defeating.

In Chelsea vs Tottenham 1W, 1D, 6L. Over the last four Premier League seasons, Tottenham has a dismal record against Chelsea (3W-1D-9L). Mauricio Pochettino had Chelsea on his side even when Spurs were leading Leicester City for the Premier League title. This was in the 2015 League Cup final and the Battle at the Bridge.

Tottenham look stronger and more convincing than ever now that Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is at the helm. With a clear plan finally in place from top down, the squad has essentially been set with a clear plan from top down. Spurs supporters believe that things could turn out differently because of the confidence emanating from the club

In contrast, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not have a full deck of cards at his disposal at the moment. Since the end of last season, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen (free transfers), Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (loans) have all left the club.

Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly ($165.4 million combined) have arrived as reinforcements. With no center forward at the club (they were both loaned out after being signed for $197 million), the offensive attack was blunt and unimaginative in a tedious win over relegation candidate Toffees.

Still, Chelsea’s recent dominance over Spurs sows doubt for one side and offers some much-needed hope for the other.

