Real Madrid And FC Barcelona File A Trademark Application For Metaverse Activities

CTN NEWS – Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, two of the biggest soccer clubs in Spain, have applied to trademark elements in the metaverse.

A virtual merchandise store and cryptocurrency wallet are among the features offered by the club’s application that encompasses different activities and services within the metaverse.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona Interested in the Metaverse

Sports teams are now moving their activities to the metaverse to create new revenue streams and improve fan feedback.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, two of the biggest soccer clubs in Spain, have filed a joint trademark application to offer several metaverse services.

Trademark Attorney Michael Kondoudis first reported about the trademark application on social media, reporting that it was filed on August 5.

The trademark filing indicates that the two clubs may be interested in offering their own cryptocurrency wallets. The application also hints at a possible metaverse gaming software, as it makes reference to “virtual reality software.”

The filing also makes reference to virtual apparel, such as clothing, footwear, and headgear.

Crypto Background

The crypto environment and the metaverse are not new to either of these two teams that introduced trademark applications.

In 2020, Real Madrid partnered with NFT collectible company Sorare to offer collectibles of its players on Sorare’s NFT market.

After this, in 2021, the soccer team announced that it would issue Smart Tickets in the form of NFTs for its audience, in partnership with LAVA.

FC Barcelona has been even more involved in the cryptocurrency world, having issued its own fan token that allows users to have a say in certain decisions regarding the club.

Also, FC Barcelona reported that NFTs and the metaverse were part of its expansion strategy, and launched Barca Studios, a new division to focus its products in these areas in March.

Furthermore, the club recently sold almost a quarter of this new division to Socios.com, a fan engagement token company, for $100 million in a transaction directed to reshape the strategies of the club in the Web3 and metaverse space.

Published in CTN, August 14th, 2022