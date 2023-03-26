Basketball Picks For Bucks vs Nuggets On March 25, 2023 NBA Predictions

(CTN News) – On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will face off in a potential NBA Finals preview. On Friday night, Milwaukee defeated Utah 144-116 to win five of its last six games. On Wednesday, Denver defeated Washington to win its third straight game.

The game will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The odds for Nuggets vs. Bucks at Caesars Sportsbook have Denver favored by 2.5 points, with an over/under of 234.5. Read SportsLine’s NBA predictions before betting on Bucks vs. Nuggets.

Spread: Nuggets -2.5 Bucks

Bucks vs. Nuggets over/under: 234 points

Denver Nuggets -140, Milwaukee +118.

What makes the Nuggets capable of covering

The Nuggets won their first two games on the road this week by covering the 9-point spread against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. With Nikola Jokic scoring 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. adding 21 points, the Nuggets remain three games ahead of Memphis in the Western Conference standings. Since Wednesday, they have been on a back-to-back.

Ball Arena has been a proving ground for the Nuggets this season, with a 30-6 record. In addition to scoring 24.8 points, grabbing 11.9 rebounds, and associating 9.9 assists, Jokic is the two-time reigning NBA MVP.

On Saturday night, Denver has the opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference for the first time ever.

The Bucks are capable of covering

The Milwaukee have won all ten of their games in February, sweeping the Eastern Conference since Jan. 21. Coming into this matchup, the have won their last three games, defeating Toronto, San Antonio, and Utah. A season-high 25 points from Grayson Allen led them to a season-high 144-116 victory at Utah on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and 10 of 13 shooting on his way to an efficient 10 of 13 effort.

His averages are 31.1, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Denver has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games while they are 12-1 on the road.

What are the best picks for Bucks vs. Nuggets?

