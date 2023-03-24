Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming – The second-string Pakistani side will visit Afghanistan for a three-match Twenty20 International series. First-choice players, including captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and pace combo Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, have been rested after a tough international schedule and a month-long Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan will lead a second-string squad full of talents from the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Afghanistan’s new skipper Rashid Khan will lead his team in just their second Twenty20 International since the T20 World Cup.

In February, Rashid led Afghanistan to a 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a three-game Twenty20 International series.

In addition to Shadab, the away team features the recently-returned Imad Wasim, the explosive batting of Muhammad Haris, the wicketkeeping of Azam Khan, and the emergence of the new pace sensation Ihsan Ullah.

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming of the First T20I Series

Afghanistan vs Pakistan live telecast channel on TV

The first of three Twenty20 Internationals between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will start at 9:30 p.m. IST on February 1 in Sharjah.

It has been decided that no Indian television network will broadcast the upcoming Twenty20 International series between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

AFG vs Live streaming on which OTT?

The CTN website will provide live coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I series.