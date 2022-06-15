British Pensioner McVeighty, 83, In Chiang Mai Dies In Motorbike Accident

(CTN News) – In northern Thailand, a Chinese motorist has been threatened with the full force of the law if she is found at fault for the death of a British pensioner in a road accident.

Keith William McVeighty died in a motorbike accident involving a car on a motorway in Chiang Mai on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage shows a female driver allegedly accelerating straight across the road from the inside lane into the outside lane and straight into the path of the 83-year-old driver.

Despite his best efforts, McVeighty crashed into the rear of the woman’s silver Mazda SUV after being startled by the car.

The pensioner was flung onto the roof of the car before falling to the ground, and his helmet came off in the collision.

Emergency services rushed the Isle of Man native to Hang Dong Hospital, where he died several hours later.

The police investigating the accident found the car’s driver was a woman from China, and she is assisting them with their investigations.

Captain Jetsada Pankaew of Hang Dong police station says his department is investigating whether the driver was driving recklessly and if the collision was caused by her.

To understand what caused the accident, we are interviewing the driver and checking CCTV cameras. A legal process will be followed if they were at fault.

“The motorbike rider died from his injuries after the crash. Despite having a powerful big bike, he was very confident riding it on the road. The bike has been checked as evidence.”

McVeighty was a well-known motorbike rider who had previously competed in the Isle of Man TT.