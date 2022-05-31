33 C
Bangkok
type here...
Sports

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Dies At Age 25 In A Car Accident

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Dies At Age 25 In A Car Accident
Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Dies At Age 25 In A Car Accident

Must read

(CTN News) – Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney lost his life in a car accident early Monday morning in Dallas, according to Gladney’s agent. Jeff Gladney was 25 at the time of the accident.

Gladney’s death and the cause of the accident are both still under investigation.

Jeff Gladney Death

“We are heartbroken to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those who are mourning his passing.”

Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2020. As a rookie, he started 15 games, and collected 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. A felony assault indictment led to Gladney’s release from the Vikings before the 2021 season.

According to the Vikings, “we are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney.”. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, Arizona Cardinals teammates and coaches, who are mourning the loss of a life cut short far too soon.

Following Gladney’s acquittal in the domestic violence case, the Cardinals signed him to a two-year contract.

Related CTN News:

The Most Expensive FIFA World Cup In History
Slovakia Captain Marek Hamšík Retires From International Football
Manchester City Win Premier League Title After Epic Fightback On Final Day
Previous articleThailand Reports First Monkeypox Case In Transit Passenger To Australia
Next articlePowerball Winning Numbers For May 30, 2022: Jackpot $157 Million

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks