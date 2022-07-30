Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United result: Highlights From The Final Score

(CTN News) – A 1-0 friendly loss against Spanish side Atletico Madrid, played in Norway, provided a glimpse at United’s potential starting lineup for the Premier League opener next week.

After a final preseason test at Old Trafford on Sunday, Erik ten Hag has a competitive league match against Brighton scheduled for a week later. A second Spanish side, Rayo Vallecano, will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponent to close out preseason on July 31.

Joao Felix’s late goal three minutes from time decided the contest in Oslo, though it was a harsh result for United, which created a few good chances.

A Felix blast was screened by his teammate, who was covering on the play, and David De Gea could not stop it.

Christian Eriksen made his Manchester United debut after playing in a closed-door scrimmage against Wrexham earlier in the week.

New United signing Lisandro Martinez did not play any minutes. In a matter of minutes after coming on, his quality was evident as he helped create two chances.

The match was canceled after Jadon Sancho fell ill overnight.