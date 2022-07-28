Real Madrid vs. Club America Result: Friendly Ends 2-2

CTN (News)- Real Madrid and Club America drew 2-2 in a friendly at Oracle Park. Benzema equalized with a low curler after Club America took an early lead after combining quickly with a teammate.

In the second half Real Madrid vs. Club America:

Eden Hazard replaced the Frenchman who played the entire first half. After both teams exchanged penalty kicks, Real Madrid virtually introduced a new lineup for the second half.

Real Madrid’s first penalty was converted by Hazard after Lucas Vazquez was brought down.

During a dribbling run into the box, former Real Madrid youth product Alvaro Fidalgo earned a penalty. After Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin came off his line, the referee ordered a retake.

David Alaba had a big chance to score with the final kick of the match, but Club America goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez denied him. Jimenez’s outstretched save preserved the 2-2 draw.

Previously, Club America had lost 2-1 to Chelsea and Manchester City in friendlies. A match against Leon this weekend will give it a chance to gain some momentum in Liga MX, where it has just one win in four games.

For one last preseason friendly, Real Madrid will play Juventus in the USA before facing Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup (Aug. 10).

It’s back to scoring goals for Benzema:

This season, Real Madrid won both the Champions League and La Liga with a formula that is unlikely to be altered for the upcoming season, especially since the personnel will remain virtually the same.

If their star players are capable of making the big plays on both sides of the ball when it matters the most, then they won’t be preoccupied with outplaying their opponents.

In December, Karim Benzema will be 35 years old, and he will continue to be one of the most important players in the attack for the team.

It was only 22 minutes into his first preseason game when he scored on an exquisite strike and he was just seconds away from tying an even better goal just before the halftime whistle blew.

There are many who believe that the Frenchman will win the Ballon d’Or later this year, and he is back to causing havoc on the field.

There was no way Club America could keep track of his movement across the attacking front, as his vision and combination play with his teammates created chances out of thin air.

In the coming months, there is no doubt that Benzema will be able to deliver even more from him.

