Liverpool vs. Man City result: Is Liverpool Defeated By Manchester City?

(CTN News) – A tale of two new strikers delivered the Community Shield as Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-0 to complete Jurgen Klopp’s trophy collection.

The Reds won 3-1 with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench. In his own competitive debut, Erling Haaland struggled.

Liverpool took the early lead in the annual clash between Premier League champions and FA Cup holders, led by Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson. Their right flank provided plenty of opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored for the Reds during a first half full of misplaced passes, poor touches, and minor lapses in concentration. His effort curled outwards onto the back post and in, giving Liverpool a deserved lead.

Nathan Ake’s head glanced the ball in, but Alexander-Arnold and Salah, who assisted him, were both given too much room to maneuver.

With a goal on his debut, Argentinian Julian Alvarez enjoyed a dream start to his City career. With 20 minutes remaining, Phil Foden’s first-time strike was parried by Adrian to Alvarez, who made no mistake, despite the aid of VAR in overturning an offside call.

Liverpool regained control after Pep Guardiola’s men briefly threatened to turn the screw in a short resurgence. Nunez’s header hit Ruben Dias’ hand, and VAR was again called to award the penalty. Ederson’s left was hit by a low shot from Salah.

As Nunez stooped low to close out the curtain-raiser, Nunez’s head played one more crucial role.

As the center-forward ripped off his shirt in celebration, he was cheered to the rafters by the fans all afternoon. Talk to him about how competitive this game is.

On the right, Liverpool dominate with Thiago up to speed:

The football skills of Thiago Alcantara are very good. It’s obvious, no doubt about it. People who believe he’s “overrated” scorn it every time it’s said on social media. However, he is a joy to watch.

In the midst of a shortened preseason, it was absolutely predictable that this game would be characterized by players who were slightly off their pace, but Thiago looked like he was in midseason form despite the short preseason.

There is a possibility that Liverpool may only be able to get him for half of the games due to his appalling injury record, but those games will certainly be full of mesmerizing ball control. mainly be full of mesmerizing ball control.

The fact that the Spain international looks up to the level of the rest of the squad despite those fitness concerns is an incredibly significant and unexpected boost for Klopp.

