The XFL will Relaunch in Eight Cities in 2023; No New York or California

(CTN News) – There have been eight cities announced as teams for the XFL’s third incarnation in 2023, including three new cities that have joined the league’s new ownership group under Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia,

in The XFL who will lead the league’s new ownership group

It has been announced that Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Antonio will all host XFL franchises in 2023, taking the places of New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay (which hosted teams in 2020).

As of this writing, there have not been any names released for the eight teams in XFL, but here are the stadiums in which the teams will play, as well as the coaches for each franchise (city).

Neither New York nor California will be represented at the conference in 2023, which will be the first time