Dr. Paul Farmer, A Global Health Champion Has Died at 62

Devastating news. Paul Farmer gave everything—everything—to others. He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered. Indefatigable, mischievous, generous, brilliant, soulful, skeptical, idealistic, beloved. A giant. https://t.co/x4Ug2KGGq7 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) February 21, 2022

What heartbreak to hear this news. Paul Farmer is without a doubt one of the most loving, funny, generous & inspiring people to grace humanity with his soul in our lifetimes. If you were lucky enough to know him, your life was altered for the better. Dr Paul forever in our hearts https://t.co/qp15GpygY8 — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) February 21, 2022

Stunningly sad loss. What a force for progress and decency in this world. Servant. Teacher. A warrior for the too often neglected. Singular giant. RIP, Paul Farmer. https://t.co/IXP5UbgXHn — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2022

When I worked at @PIH, I once asked Paul Farmer what had kept him in global health when so many people become disillusioned or burned out. His answer — “Doing hard things with friends” — embodied the ethos of @PIH and has stuck with me throughout my career. https://t.co/EJqJgTISds — Alyssa Bilinski (@ambilinski) February 21, 2022

I can almost single-handedly point to Dr. Paul Farmer as the reason I got involved in public health, having had the privilege of volunteering at several @PIH clinics Haiti/DR. May his legacy remind us of outsized role that poverty and structural violence have on people’s health. https://t.co/wT77YgDhSU — Arush Lal (@Arush_Lal) February 21, 2022

#BREAKING: Dr Paul Farmer, a renowned American physician and co-founder of Partners in Health @PIH, has died aged 62. Farmer was a receipt of the National Order of Outstanding Friendship (Igihango), which he was conferred upon by President #Kagame in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/v2UHDlOUQe — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) February 21, 2022

