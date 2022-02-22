Connect with us

Dr. Paul Farmer, A Global Health Champion Has Died at 62
Dr. Paul Farmer, A Global Health Champion Has Died at 62

Published

2 hours ago

on

Paul Farmer

Physician Paul Farmer, who was devoted to global health and worked to bring modern medicine to those most in need around the world, died in his sleep on Monday, according to Partners in Health, his nonprofit organization. He was 62.

His wife, Didi Bertrand Farmer, and three children survive him. He was also an infectious disease specialist, as well as a medical anthropologist.
In a statement, Partners in Health CEO Dr. Sheila Davis said, “Paul Farmer’s loss is tragic, but his vision for a better world lives on through Partners in Health. Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love, and solidarity. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife and three children.”
Founded in 1987, Partners in Health’s mission is to bring the benefits of modern medical science to those in need and to provide an antidote to despair.
He was co-founder and chief strategist of Partners in Health, chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Many of his books, including “Partner to the Poor,” were written by him.

Paul Farmer, Students, former colleagues, world leaders, and celebrities expressed their condolences on Twitter

Twitter users expressed their condolences for Paul Farmer, including former students, colleagues, and world leaders. See the tweet below.

