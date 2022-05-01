Powerball Winning Numbers April 30, 2022 – Check Latest USA Results

Powerball numbers for April 30, 2022 tonight Powerball numbers 4/30/22 last night Powerball results for April 30th, 2022 last night.

The Powerball lottery game is one of the largest multi-state lottery games in the United States. There are 45 states where it is played including Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:50 p.m. EST at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Powerball winning numbers for April 30th, Lottery USA

The announcement of the Powerball lottery winning numbers will take place on April 30, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Approximately $20 million will be the jackpot prize for tonight’s Powerball Lottery.

In the following table are listed the winning Powerball numbers for tonight.