Powerball Winning Numbers April 30, 2022 – Check Latest Powerball Lottery Result

Play Powerball in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) coordinates it as a nonprofit organization comprised of United States corporations and lobbyists. The Powerball lottery was drawn twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) from April 19, 1992 until August 21, 2021; a third drawing (held Mondays) was added on August 23, 2021. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery’s headquarters.
Powerball®
Next Jackpot:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
$20 Million
Winning Numbers:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
11-36-61-62-68-4-x2
Jackpot Winner(s) 1 in: AZ
|Prize
|Powerball
|Power Play
|Level
|Winners*
|Prize**
|Winners*
|Prize**
|5-of-5 + PB
|0
|$454 Million
|-
|-
|5-of-5
|0
|$1,000,000.00
|0
|$2,000,000.00
|4-of-5 + PB
|2
|$50,000.00
|0
|$100,000.00
|4-of-5
|47
|$100.00
|19
|$200.00
|3-of-5 + PB
|109
|$100.00
|32
|$200.00
|3-of-5
|3,284
|$7.00
|898
|$14.00
|2-of-5 + PB
|2,888
|$7.00
|826
|$14.00
|1-of-5 + PB
|23,776
|$4.00
|6,771
|$8.00
|0-of-5 + PB
|60,192
|$4.00
|17,244
|$8.00
Double Play®
Winning Numbers:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
1-12-35-38-50-10
0 Winner(s)
|Prize
|Double play
|Level
|Winners*
|Prize**
|5-of-5 + PB
|0
|10,000,000.00
|5-of-5
|0
|$500,000.00
|4-of-5 + PB
|2
|$50,000.00
|4-of-5
|8
|$500.00
|3-of-5 + PB
|23
|$500.00
|3-of-5
|605
|$20.00
|2-of-5 + PB
|601
|$20.00
|1-of-5 + PB
|4,706
|$10.00
|0-of-5 + PB
|11,024
|$7.00
*Florida Winners
All winners in all POWERBALL states will share the POWERBALL jackpot prize and the Double Play top prize. The remaining prizes are fixed payouts. Prizes for non-jackpot games could be based on parimutuel and be less than the amounts shown if funds are insufficient.
The enclosed information has been checked for accuracy; however, powerball winning numbers and prize amounts in the official Florida Lottery records shall prevail in the event of an error.
Visit the national POWERBALL website to find out more about the sport.
Download Current and Past Winning Numbers
Download File
Powerball® Winning Numbers
Previous Results
|Draw Date
|Winning Numbers
|Powerball
|Power Play
|Estimated Jackpot
|Jackpot Winners
|Jackpot Option
|04/27/2022
|11 - 36 - 61 - 62 - 68
|4
|2
|$454 Million
|Out of State Winner
|
|04/25/2022
|12 - 18 - 20 - 39 - 61
|10
|2
|$421 Million
|Roll
|
|04/23/2022
|10 - 39 - 47 - 49 - 56
|8
|3
|$400 Million
|Roll
|
|04/20/2022
|20 - 30 - 45 - 55 - 56
|14
|2
|$370 Million
|Roll
|
|04/18/2022
|8 - 33 - 55 - 59 - 62
|18
|2
|$348 Million
|Roll
|
|04/16/2022
|15 - 21 - 32 - 62 - 65
|26
|5
|$325 Million
|Roll
|
|04/13/2022
|14 - 16 - 41 - 63 - 68
|26
|2
|$302 Million
|Roll
|
|04/11/2022
|5 - 7 - 24 - 31 - 34
|4
|2
|$288 Million
|Roll
|
|04/09/2022
|6 - 16 - 31 - 62 - 66
|18
|2
|$268 Million
|Roll
|
|04/06/2022
|6 - 42 - 45 - 47 - 64
|18
|3
|$246 Million
|Roll
|
|04/04/2022
|2 - 32 - 39 - 46 - 69
|6
|2
|$231 Million
|Roll
|
|04/02/2022
|6 - 28 - 47 - 58 - 59
|18
|2
|$222 Million
|Roll
|
|03/30/2022
|3 - 7 - 21 - 31 - 37
|11
|3
|$206 Million
|Roll
|
|03/28/2022
|11 - 18 - 39 - 58 - 62
|3
|2
|$195 Million
|Roll
|
|03/26/2022
|2 - 10 - 50 - 59 - 61
|6
|3
|$181 Million
|Roll
|
|03/23/2022
|31 - 32 - 37 - 38 - 48
|24
|2
|$167 Million
|Roll
|
|03/21/2022
|1 - 15 - 26 - 63 - 65
|16
|2
|$156 Million
|Roll
|
|03/19/2022
|8 - 9 - 18 - 48 - 52
|6
|2
|$147 Million
|Roll
|
|03/16/2022
|3 - 28 - 34 - 35 - 58
|17
|2
|$133 Million
|Roll
|
|03/14/2022
|21 - 28 - 32 - 44 - 49
|6
|3
|$124 Million
|Roll
|
|03/12/2022
|19 - 20 - 37 - 39 - 61
|8
|2
|$112 Million
|Roll
|
|03/09/2022
|13 - 22 - 34 - 51 - 67
|10
|2
|$99 Million
|Roll
|
|03/07/2022
|10 - 43 - 55 - 59 - 67
|2
|3
|$90 Million
|Roll
|
|03/05/2022
|8 - 23 - 37 - 52 - 63
|13
|2
|$85 Million
|Roll
|
|03/02/2022
|19 - 37 - 48 - 61 - 63
|12
|2
|$73 Million
|Roll
|
|02/28/2022
|7 - 21 - 39 - 47 - 55
|19
|2
|$65 Million
|Roll
|
|02/26/2022
|15 - 32 - 36 - 48 - 64
|19
|3
|$58 Million
|Roll
|
|02/23/2022
|6 - 17 - 21 - 35 - 64
|18
|2
|$45 Million
|Roll
|
|02/21/2022
|2 - 36 - 37 - 45 - 69
|3
|2
|$37 Million
|Roll
|
|02/19/2022
|3 - 10 - 15 - 33 - 42
|11
|2
|$31 Million
|Roll
|
|02/16/2022
|22 - 30 - 40 - 42 - 48
|16
|2
|$20 Million
|Roll
|
|02/14/2022
|16 - 25 - 27 - 49 - 55
|17
|3
|$183 Million
|Out of State Winner
|
|02/12/2022
|8 - 10 - 21 - 41 - 62
|7
|3
|$172 Million
|Roll
|
|02/09/2022
|2 - 17 - 33 - 51 - 63
|26
|2
|$158 Million
|Roll
|
|02/07/2022
|5 - 15 - 38 - 47 - 65
|10
|3
|$147 Million
|Roll
|
|02/05/2022
|5 - 16 - 27 - 39 - 61
|24
|2
|$137 Million
|Roll
|
|02/02/2022
|18 - 29 - 33 - 62 - 63
|15
|3
|$123 Million
|Roll
|
|01/31/2022
|10 - 15 - 51 - 61 - 69
|14
|3
|$113 Million
|Roll
|
|01/29/2022
|2 - 15 - 38 - 54 - 65
|11
|4
|$104 Million
|Roll
|
|01/26/2022
|4 - 11 - 38 - 49 - 69
|16
|3
|$91 Million
|Roll
|
|01/24/2022
|11 - 29 - 30 - 47 - 53
|16
|3
|$82 Million
|Roll
|
|01/22/2022
|8 - 14 - 33 - 36 - 67
|17
|2
|$76 Million
|Roll
|
|01/19/2022
|11 - 15 - 43 - 55 - 61
|10
|3
|$62 Million
|Roll
|
|01/17/2022
|9 - 24 - 35 - 46 - 65
|22
|2
|$53 Million
|Roll
|
|01/15/2022
|3 - 18 - 37 - 51 - 59
|13
|2
|$48 Million
|Roll
|
|01/12/2022
|12 - 21 - 22 - 30 - 33
|24
|4
|$38 Million
|Roll
|
|01/10/2022
|14 - 17 - 18 - 21 - 27
|9
|2
|$27 Million
|Roll
|
|01/08/2022
|20 - 21 - 36 - 60 - 65
|13
|10
|$20 Million
|Roll
|
|01/05/2022
|6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46
|17
|2
|$630 Million
|Out of State Winner
|
|01/03/2022
|2 - 13 - 32 - 33 - 48
|22
|2
|$540 Million
|Roll
|
|01/01/2022
|6 - 12 - 39 - 48 - 50
|7
|2
|$500 Million
|Roll
