Powerball Winning Numbers May 3, 2022 – Florida Lottery

Powerball numbers for May 3, 2022

The Powerball lottery game is one of the largest multi-state lottery games in the United States. There are 45 states where it is played including Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:50 p.m. EST at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Powerball winning numbers for May 3, Lottery USA

The announcement of the Powerball lottery winning numbers will take place on May 3, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Approximately $20 million will be the jackpot prize for tonight’s Powerball Lottery.

In the following table are listed the Powerball winning numbers for tonight.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

