Wordle 312 answer for April 27: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

• Don’t guess the same letter twice.

• Use a few vowels in your first guess, especially ‘A’ and ‘E’.

• Wait until later, when you have an idea of what the answer is, to use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, and ‘Q’.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ makes for a good second guess.

Wordle 312 hints and clues for April 27…

1. Wordle 312 begins with the letter S.

2. Wordle 312 contains only one vowel.

3. If you would like me to display the answer, you are in the right place.

What is today’s Wordle answer, Wednesday, April 27?

We can save you from the misery of today’s game if you’ve given up. Look away from the 5-letter code now if you’re still trying.

The Wordle for April 27 is SHOWN.

