Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 26, 2022: Jackpot $31 Million

For its drawing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Mega Millions selected winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $31 million. According to the Mega Millions Website.

The numbers are 5-7-19-46-69 Mega Ball 2 Megaplier 4x.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $454 million for Wednesday’s drawing, while the Classic Lotto jackpot is $26.4 million.

Mega Millions Lottery Previous Winners

The Mega Millions lottery was drawn on April 22, 2022. These were the winning numbers: 07, 28, 29, 58, and 59. And the Mega Ball was 10. Next week’s estimated jackpot is $325 Million with a cash option of $224.1 Million.

How to play the Mega Millions game

The Mega Millions lottery can only be played at a licensed lottery retailer.

One to two hours before the lottery drawing, this lottery ticket should be purchased.

Ticket sales deadlines differ by jurisdiction.

If you purchase the lottery, you will need to choose five numbers from one to 70 for the white balls.

You have to choose one number from one and 25 for the gold Mega Ball after choosing five white balls numbers.

The lottery terminal can either choose the numbers for the players or the players can select them themselves.

What is the cost of the Mega Millions Lottery ticket?

Mega Millions of tickets cost $2.00 each. By paying an additional $1, you can also purchase the Megaplier for the Mega Millions lottery ticket. Megaplier numbers are randomly selected just before the draw and could be X2, X3, X4, or X5. Using the Megaplier, a player’s prize will be multiplied. A Megaplier number is chosen from a pool of 15 balls. Five of the balls have X2, six have X3, three have X4, and only one has X5.

