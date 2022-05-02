Pick 3 Winning Numbers May 1, 2022: Florida Lottery Result

Today’s Pick 3 Midday and Evening results have been released. In the following table, you will find the winning numbers for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Florida Lottery.
In the table below, you can find the latest Pick 3 Midday and Evening results. We at CTN NEWS are proud of our ability to bring your Pick 3 Midday results as soon as the numbers are drawn, as soon as they are announced.
These are the Pick 3 Midday and Evening results for Sunday, May 1, 2022, for your convenience:
|
Winning Numbers:
Sunday, May 1, 2022
1-9-37
Total Number of Winners: 1,561
Base Game Number of Winners: 1,297
Fireball Number of Winners: 264
Total Payout: $136,499.00
Base Game Payouts: $130,385.00
Fireball Payouts: $6,114.00
Winning Numbers:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
2-3-03
Total Number of Winners: 2,562
Base Game Number of Winners: 2,326
Fireball Number of Winners: 236
Total Payout: $313,381.00
Base Game Payouts: $299,385.00
Fireball Payouts: $13,996.00
PICK 3 FIREBALL Total Winners
Please note that every effort has been made to ensure that the enclosed information is accurate; however, in the event of an error, the winning numbers and prize amounts in the official records of the Florida Lottery shall be controlling.
More Mega Millions News: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/pick-3/