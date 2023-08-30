Taliban’s Recent Measures Draw Backlash For Curbing Afghan Women’s Education And Freedom

Human rights organizations have criticized the recent measures imposed by the Taliban, which limit the educational opportunities and freedom of movement for Afghan women.

These restrictions include a ban on their access to a prominent national park within Afghanistan and preventing them from pursuing academic scholarships in the United Arab Emirates.

Amnesty International Condemns Taliban’s Blockade on Female Students’ Educational Journey to Dubai

Amnesty International has expressed strong disapproval of the Taliban’s recent decision to prevent female students from embarking on their journey to Dubai for the purpose of commencing their university education.

“This outrageous decision blatantly disregards the fundamental rights to education and freedom of movement, highlighting the ongoing gender-based oppression faced by women and girls in Afghanistan,” stated the human rights organization in a message on X, previously known as Twitter.

“The de-facto authorities of the Taliban must promptly reverse their verdict and permit these young women to proceed with their travel plans and educational pursuits.”

I am unable to express the disappointment I feel now as The Afghan female students, whom I had provided an educational scholarship in collaboration with the @uniofdubai presented by Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki @ebastaki, were unfortunately unable to reach #DubaiAirport this morning to… pic.twitter.com/gJK9dB2yTf — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) August 23, 2023

According to Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor, the founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group and based in Dubai, the Taliban authorities have intervened to prevent approximately 100 women from embarking on their journey to the United Arab Emirates.

These women were set to receive educational sponsorship from him.

In a video shared on X, al-Habtoor conveyed, “The Taliban government has declined to grant permission for the girls who were poised to come here for educational purposes.

These 100 girls, sponsored by me, were denied boarding onto the plane, despite us having covered the aircraft’s expenses. We have meticulously organized their accommodations, education, transportation, and security arrangements here.”

Afghan Students Express Disappointment as Scholarships for Abroad Are Revoked

Al Habtoor shared audio footage in which one of the Afghan students recounted her experience of being accompanied by a male chaperone, yet facing obstruction from airport authorities in Kabul, ultimately preventing them from boarding their scheduled flight.

Expressing their deep disappointment, the students lamented the loss of a valuable opportunity. Laila conveyed that their scholarships held the significance of being their “sole means to pursue education abroad.”

She shared her sentiments with the Agence France-Presse news agency, stating, “This was an extraordinary chance for us, but regrettably, like numerous other prospects, this one was also snatched away from us.”

Laila, aged 22, had anticipated commencing a law degree in Dubai, having been compelled to abandon her pursuit of journalism due to a prohibition imposed by the Taliban government.

Detailing the incident, Laila explained that she and her fellow women students had successfully reached their departure gate, only to be denied passage at the eleventh hour by individuals donning airport uniforms.

These officials cited an order that prohibited individuals with student visas from exiting the country.

The Taliban administration has enforced the closure of universities and high schools for female students in Afghanistan.

In a video shared on X, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called upon the international community to apply pressure on the Taliban, urging them to cease their infringement upon women’s rights.

Band-e-Amir National Park Closed to Women by Taliban Government, Igniting Gender-Based Criticism

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice under the Taliban government announced the closure of the Band-e-Amir national park to women on Sunday, citing inadequate adherence to dress codes.

This decision has sparked criticism due to its gender-based implications.

Situated approximately 175km (110 miles) west of Kabul, the Band-e-Amir national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its picturesque blue lakes encompassed by expansive cliffs.

The park, located in Bamyan province, has been a popular destination for domestic tourism, where Afghans often gather to unwind along the shore or engage in boating activities on the serene waters.

Heather Barr, Associate Director for Women’s Rights at Human Rights Watch (HRW), expressed her disapproval, characterizing the prohibition of women’s entry as a deliberately cruel act. In her statement to AFP, she conveyed,

“In addition to depriving girls and women of education, employment, and freedom of movement, the Taliban are now attempting to restrict their access to parks, sports, and even nature itself.

This incremental constriction is transforming every household into a confinement.”

Can someone please explain why this restriction on women visiting Bande Amir is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture? #womensrightsarenotnegotiable https://t.co/QbC6azYbmm — UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) August 27, 2023

Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the minister overseeing virtue and vice promotion, rationalized the ban by emphasizing women’s supposed non-compliance with wearing hijabs appropriately.

During his visit to Bamyan, he asserted, “Immediate action is essential. We must curtail the instances of improper hijab.”

Akef Muhajir, a spokesperson for the ministry, informed AFP that local religious leaders had advocated for the temporary closure due to perceived violations of the hijab dress code by women from outside the province.

Notably, other national parks in Afghanistan continue to remain accessible to all individuals.

Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, voiced his inquiry on social media, questioning the necessity of such restrictions in alignment with Sharia law and Afghan culture.

Since the Taliban’s resurgence to power two years ago, women have encountered numerous restrictions, including being barred from parks, public events, and gyms, and being compelled to adhere to modest attire.

Furthermore, they have been largely hindered from participating in employment with UN agencies or non-governmental organizations. Thousands have lost government positions or have been incentivized to remain at home.

