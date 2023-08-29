Connect with us

Business News

Thai IPOs Face Postponements Amidst Economic Turbulence And Political Uncertainties
Advertisement

Business

Amazon Raises Its Free Shipping Minimum To $35 For Some Non-Prime Customers

Business

3M Settles Lawsuits Over Military Earplugs For $6 Billion

Business

Enhance Your Business Presence with Varied Print Materials

Business

With $3B In Bitcoin, Robinhood Ranks Third Among Bitcoin Holders

Business

Ensuring HR Compliance with Software Solutions in the UAE

Business Tech

Highlighting the Business Advantages of Custom Software Development Solutions

Business

Mastering Inbound Sales: Strategies for Building Lasting Customer Relationships

Business

Unscheduled Southwest Airlines Stopover In Wichita To Drop Off a Flight Attendant

Business

Alibaba Launches AI Models With Visual Localization Capabilities

Business

Rite Aid Corporation Is Preparing To File For Bankruptcy: A Report

Business

How to Build a Successful New Business with a Strong Sales Program

Business

Instacart's S-1 Filing Has Provided Us With 5 Key Takeaways

Cryptocurrency Business

FTX Addresses Security Breach Linked With Bankruptcy Case Claims Facilitator Kroll

Business

After Rolex Buys Bucherer, Watches Of Switzerland Shares Plunge By a Quarter

Business

In This Year's Walmart Superstores, Wing Drone Deliveries Will Be Available

Business

T-Mobile Complains About AT&T's MLB Games On Tuesday Claim

Business

Investors Prepare For AMC's Conversion As Stocks Plunge

Business

Nvidia Reports $13.5 Billion In Revenue For Q2 As Stock Soars

Business News

Thailand Moves to Boot Facebook Out of Kingdom Over Scam Ads

Business

Thai IPOs Face Postponements Amidst Economic Turbulence And Political Uncertainties

Published

11 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – A subsidiary of Thailand’s largest cement company has joined the ranks of businesses postponing their initial public offerings on the Bangkok stock exchange due to the prevailing market downturn caused by political uncertainties and unfavorable economic prospects.

Siam Cement Group has announced a delay in the initial public offering of SCG Chemicals until October 4th. The group, which had initially sought a listing in April 2022 with plans to offer 25.2% of its shares, has reconsidered its decision in light of the current circumstances.

Siam Cement’s CEO and President, Roongrote Rangsoyopash, conveyed this decision to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, citing the challenging economic conditions and an ongoing energy crisis that has impacted investor sentiment.

SCG operates an integrated petrochemical business across Southeast Asia, with its largest shareholder being King Maha Vajiralongkorn. SCG Chemicals constitutes one of the group’s three main segments, alongside cement and packaging.

Challenges and Prospects for Thailand’s Stock Market Amidst Economic Pressures

The share price of SCG has experienced a 7% decline this year. In July, Roongrote noted that the group is likely to fall short of its annual revenue target due to decreased sales both domestically and internationally.

The group’s first-half revenue declined by 17% compared to the previous year.

This year has witnessed a notable slowdown in initial public offerings on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with only half the number of listings seen in 2022, and those listings being only 16% of the previous year’s sizes.

The market has been impacted by a confluence of global economic challenges, rising interest rates, an accounting scandal involving an SET100 constituent, and a three-month period of political deadlock that has prolonged a selling trend by foreign investors, resulting in a net outflow of 55 billion baht ($1.6 billion).

The stock exchange intends to implement revisions to its listing and reporting regulations by the conclusion of this year, with the aim of reinstating investor faith in the market.

This effort hinges on the anticipation that the recently established government will rekindle positive market sentiment.

However, prior to these reforms, additional postponements in listings might be on the horizon.

Thai Startup aCommerce Delays IPO Amidst Shifting Landscape and Conglomerates Explore Major Listings

Thai startup aCommerce, a provider of e-commerce solutions spanning Southeast Asia for notable platforms such as Shopee and Lazada, deferred its initial public offering in October. This decision followed its initial application for listing submitted in June 2022.

The company also underwent a reduction in workforce, laying off 20 team members from its 800-strong workforce in June, attributing this to a “shifted” business landscape.

Two conglomerates are currently strategizing to divest segments of their enterprises, and either of these endeavors could potentially result in Thailand’s most significant listings this year.

CPF Global Food Solutions, responsible for CP Foods’ upstream animal feed and seed operations, submitted an IPO application in April with the intention of raising up to $1 billion.

Similarly, Big C, the second-largest hypermarket operator in Thailand, lodged a filing in April aiming to secure at least 30 billion baht. Big C, founded by mall operator Central Group, is owned by trading entity Berli Jucker, under the purview of the billionaire Sirivadhanabhakdi family.

This family-run conglomerate had initially outlined plans for another spinoff back in February 2021. This involved offering 20% of Beerco, the brewery arm of its expansive beverage empire ThaiBev, on the Singapore Exchange, with the goal of raising $2 billion.

However, company executives revealed last year that this plan was shelved within two months, as the organization opted to await more stable market conditions before proceeding.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Meta Uncovers Massive ‘Spamouflage’ Influence Campaign Linked To Chinese Law Enforcement

[VIDEO] Live 3-Inch Worm Found In Australian Woman’s Brain Defies Medical Expectations

Medicare’s Price Negotiations: Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Healthcare Costs For U.S. Citizens
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs