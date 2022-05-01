Powerball Winning Numbers For April 30, 2022: Jackpot $20 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has reached $20 million, with a cash option of $12 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 30, 2022

These are the Powerball winning numbers for April 30, 2022;

14 – 21 – 37 – 44 – 63 and Powerball 1

Powerplay was 3x

Approximately $20 million was up for grabs with a cash option of $12 million after an Arizona lottery player won $473.1 million Wednesday, according to the Powerball website.

Each week, you have three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the current Mega Millions jackpot is $57 million with a cash option of $33.9 million.

Powerball lottery previous winning numbers

The last lottery draw was held on Wednesday at its usual time.

The last Powerball drawing occurred on April 27, 2022, at 10:59 pm ET. With the 2X Power Play, The winning numbers were 11 – 36 – 61 – 62 – 68 and Powerball 4

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $454 million, with a cash option of $271.9 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots