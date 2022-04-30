Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 29, 2022: Jackpot $43 million

How lucky are you today?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, April 29, 2022:

9 – 11 – 34 – 49 – 66 and Megaball 15

Megaplier was 2x

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot was estimated at $43 million with a cash option of $25.9 million.

According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a lottery player in Arizona won a $473.1 million jackpot on Wednesday night.

Lottery winners in New Jersey were previously required to identify themselves, but now thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, winners can remain anonymous.