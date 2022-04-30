Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 29, 2022: Jackpot $43 million

(CTN News) – One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. According to reports, many state jurisdictions also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.
Mega Millions Lottery winning numbers for April 29, 2022
How lucky are you today?
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, April 29, 2022:
9 – 11 – 34 – 49 – 66 and Megaball 15
Megaplier was 2x
According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot was estimated at $43 million with a cash option of $25.9 million.
According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a lottery player in Arizona won a $473.1 million jackpot on Wednesday night.
Lottery winners in New Jersey were previously required to identify themselves, but now thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, winners can remain anonymous.
Mega Millions Lottery Previous Winners
The Mega Millions lottery was drawn on April 22, 2022. These were the winning numbers: 07, 28, 29, 58, and 59. And the Mega Ball was 10. Next week’s estimated jackpot is $325 Million with a cash option of $224.1 Million.
How to play the Mega Millions game
- The Mega Millions lottery can only be played at a licensed lottery retailer.
- One to two hours before the lottery drawing, this lottery ticket should be purchased.
- Ticket sales deadlines differ by jurisdiction.
- If you purchase the lottery, you will need to choose five numbers from one to 70 for the white balls.
- You have to choose one number from one and 25 for the gold Mega Ball after choosing five white balls numbers.
- The lottery terminal can either choose the numbers for the players or the players can select them themselves.