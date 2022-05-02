22 Year-Old Woman Dead after Speeding Pickup Truck Crashes

An accident in Kanchanaburi province Thailand claimed the life of a woman and injured her husband when their pickup truck sidestepped a road and struck a power pole and a tree.

Police in Kanchanaburi identified the woman as Ms. Nichaporn Pencheevakul, 22, and her husband as Mr. Kittipong Suwanamporn, 23. They both worked at the same restaurant at Vajiralongkorn Dam.

This accident happened on the road leading from Thong Pha Phum market to the Vajiralongkorn Dam in Tambon Tha Khanun, near the lat Ya task force headquarters.

Witnesses told the police the pickup, a black Mitsubishi pickup truck, had been speeding in the direction of the dam when it veered off the road, struck a power post and a tree, and then overturned.

Sadly, the woman died instantly and the driver of the Mitsubishi pickup, her husband, suffered slight injuries in the accident.

The woman’s body was sent to Thong Pha Phum Hospital in Kanchanaburi for a postmortem examination.

Kanchanaburi Police were investigating the accident to determine its cause. Excessive speed was a major contributor.

According to the World Health Organization, Thailand’s roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the most dangerous in the world. Approximately 20,000 people die in road accidents each year, or about 56 a day.

According to The Thaiger, speeding is responsible for over a third (34.4%) of accidents in Thailand, followed by changing lanes (25.36%). The majority of accidents involved motorbikes and occurred between the hours of 6 pm and 7 pm.

