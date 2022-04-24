Powerball Winning Numbers For April 23, 2022: Jackpot $400 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $400 million, with a cash option of $240.8 million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Saturday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Are you having a lucky day today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for April 23, 2022;

10 – 39 – 47 – 49 – 56 and Powerball 8

Powerplay was 3x

Every week, there are three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you don't see numbers here then Click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers

Powerball lottery previous winning numbers

The last lottery draw was held on Wednesday at its usual time.

The last Powerball drawing occurred on April 20, 2022, at 10:59 pm ET. With the 2X Power Play, The winning numbers were 20 – 30 – 45 – 55 – 56 and Powerball 14,

The estimated jackpot was $370 million with a cash option of $222.8 million, according to the Powerball website.

How to Play Powerball

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held.

They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.

The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.

Your prize is based on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also increase your chances of winning if it matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

