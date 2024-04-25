Connect with us

News

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos
Advertisement

News

JPMorgan Chase Funds Seized By Russian Court In VTB Lawsuit

News

Thailand's Heatwave Claims 30 Lives In March And April: DDC Report

News

U.S. Senate Votes To Ban TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

News

Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts

News

Thailand's "Heat Wave" Creates Record Power Grid Demand

News

EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report

News

Joe Biden Discusses Abortion Rights While Campaigning In Florida

News

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves 'Road to Makkah' Project Facility At Karachi Airport

News

April's Full Moon 2024: When To Witness Pink Moon [And Zodiac Insights]

News News Asia

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

News

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

News

Spain's Public Debt Exceeds 1.6 Trillion Euros Due to COVID-19 Spending Surge

News

Russia Issues Warning to Pakistan Over Rice Imports

News

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond

News

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He's In The Hospital

News

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

News

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

News

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong

News

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 seconds ago

on

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

(CTN News) – X, the company formerly known as Twitter, plans to release a dedicated TV app for films published on social networks soon.

On Tuesday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino introduced a new app that will deliver “real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs.” The app’s UI appears very similar to YouTube’s, as seen in a teaser video provided by Yaccarino.

Twitter’s Transition to a “Video-First” Platform

elon musk x payment for post 1713946132

The app will have a trending video algorithm designed to keep users up to date with targeted popular content and AI-powered topics that categorize films by subject. The app will also support cross-device viewing, allowing you to start a video on your phone and continue watching it on your TV.

According to Yaccarino, the app will include enhanced video search and be available on “most smart TVs.” Although there is no official launch date for the app, the executive states that it will be available “soon.”

Yaccarino aims to transform the social media site into a “video-first” platform that prioritizes free speech. The social network now has two original shows, one hosted by former congressman Tulsi Gabbard and the other by former Fox Sports personality Jim Rome.

Musk recently canceled a chat show with former CNN anchor Don Lemon after being interviewed on the first episode.

The revelation comes a week after Truth Social, owned by Donald Trump’s media company, revealed plans to build a live TV streaming network.

The business stated that the site will prioritize “news networks” and “religious channels,” as well as “content that has been canceled” or “is being suppressed on other platforms and services.”
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies