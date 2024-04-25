X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

(CTN News) – X, the company formerly known as Twitter, plans to release a dedicated TV app for films published on social networks soon.

On Tuesday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino introduced a new app that will deliver “real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs.” The app’s UI appears very similar to YouTube’s, as seen in a teaser video provided by Yaccarino.

Twitter’s Transition to a “Video-First” Platform

The app will have a trending video algorithm designed to keep users up to date with targeted popular content and AI-powered topics that categorize films by subject. The app will also support cross-device viewing, allowing you to start a video on your phone and continue watching it on your TV.

According to Yaccarino, the app will include enhanced video search and be available on “most smart TVs.” Although there is no official launch date for the app, the executive states that it will be available “soon.”

Yaccarino aims to transform the social media site into a “video-first” platform that prioritizes free speech. The social network now has two original shows, one hosted by former congressman Tulsi Gabbard and the other by former Fox Sports personality Jim Rome.

Musk recently canceled a chat show with former CNN anchor Don Lemon after being interviewed on the first episode.

The revelation comes a week after Truth Social, owned by Donald Trump’s media company, revealed plans to build a live TV streaming network.

The business stated that the site will prioritize “news networks” and “religious channels,” as well as “content that has been canceled” or “is being suppressed on other platforms and services.”