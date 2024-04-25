Connect with us

News

Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps: Increased Work Opportunities
Advertisement

News

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts: BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus

News

Google Podcasts Migration Tool Goes Global After App Shutdown Announcement

News Cryptocurrency

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Faces 3 Years in Prison

News

UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes

News

Why is the US Considering a TikTok Ban? Will Other Countries Do the Same?

News

Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump

News

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

News

JPMorgan Chase Funds Seized By Russian Court In VTB Lawsuit

News

Thailand's Heatwave Claims 30 Lives In March And April: DDC Report

News

U.S. Senate Votes To Ban TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

News

Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts

News

Thailand's "Heat Wave" Creates Record Power Grid Demand

News

EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report

News

Joe Biden Discusses Abortion Rights While Campaigning In Florida

News

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves 'Road to Makkah' Project Facility At Karachi Airport

News

April's Full Moon 2024: When To Witness Pink Moon [And Zodiac Insights]

News News Asia

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

News

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

News

Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps: Increased Work Opportunities

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps Increased Work Opportunities

(CTN News) – Germany is experiencing a severe labor shortage and is looking to Indian students to fill vital gaps that would otherwise destroy its businesses. Germany recently passed legislation to double the working hours of overseas students, most of whom are Indians.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, approximately 43,000 Indian students attend German universities. Germany reported a 26% increase in Indian students during the winter semester of 2022-23.

Germany, Europe’s economic engine, has experienced 20 years of steady prosperity but is now sputtering all due to labor issues.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated in February that Germany had approximately 700,000 vacancies across sectors, and its economic growth potential had declined to 0.7% from over 2% in the 1980s. If this problem is not resolved, it could drop to 0.5%.

As German society matures, official predictions indicate that the country will be short seven million competent workers by 2035.

That is why Germany is looking for overseas students, particularly Indian students, to help strengthen its industry.

GERMANY INCREASES INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ WORK HOURS

Germany recently approved the Skilled Immigration Act, which doubled the number of hours international students can work per week to 20.

“By providing opportunities to international students, the state not only aims to attract skilled individuals but also to cultivate a pipeline of talent for the workforce,” said Enzo Weber, an employment research specialist at the University of Regensburg, to German media outlet Deutsche Welle.

DW quoted a couple of Indian students who were excited about the prospect of working while studying in Germany.

“Life becomes easier if you have the necessary skills, certifications, and reasonable pay. Suryansh, an Indian student at TU Dresden, added that there are opportunities for permanent residency.

Another Indian student, Mohammad Rahman Khan, stated that there is a high demand for computer and programming-related jobs in Germany compared to other sectors. Khan, 26, studies mechatronics and robotics at Leibniz University Hannover.

The hotel, healthcare, information technology, and engineering sectors face a significant manpower shortage.

GERMANY IS EYEING INDIAN STUDENTS FOR INDUSTRY

In March, Joybrato Mukherjee, head of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), stated in New Delhi that Indian students constituted the highest number of international students in Germany, with 43,000.

“It is important to make the German labor market attractive for Indian students after they get their educational degrees to address the increasing gap in skilled workers in the German labour market,” Mukherjee said.

Approximately 60% of Indian students enrolled at German institutions study engineering, which is appropriate for the European country. Germany is well-known around the world for its technical products.

Indian students in Germany are enroled in IT and engineering courses at an above-average rate, making them an important group for the labour market and for combating the shortage of skilled workers,” a spokeswoman from the DAAD told DW.

Riya Joseph, a 24-year-old PhD student from Kerala at TU Dresden, told DW that the concept of seamless work after studies was “promising”. However, she pointed out that much work remained on the ground.

As Germany faces an acute labor crisis and seeks overseas students, this is an excellent option for Indians seeking after-work experience and permanent residency in a European country.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies