Germany Seeking Indian Students to Fill Labor Gaps: Increased Work Opportunities

(CTN News) – Germany is experiencing a severe labor shortage and is looking to Indian students to fill vital gaps that would otherwise destroy its businesses. Germany recently passed legislation to double the working hours of overseas students, most of whom are Indians.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, approximately 43,000 Indian students attend German universities. Germany reported a 26% increase in Indian students during the winter semester of 2022-23.

Germany, Europe’s economic engine, has experienced 20 years of steady prosperity but is now sputtering all due to labor issues.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated in February that Germany had approximately 700,000 vacancies across sectors, and its economic growth potential had declined to 0.7% from over 2% in the 1980s. If this problem is not resolved, it could drop to 0.5%.

As German society matures, official predictions indicate that the country will be short seven million competent workers by 2035.

That is why Germany is looking for overseas students, particularly Indian students, to help strengthen its industry.

GERMANY INCREASES INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ WORK HOURS

Germany recently approved the Skilled Immigration Act, which doubled the number of hours international students can work per week to 20.

“By providing opportunities to international students, the state not only aims to attract skilled individuals but also to cultivate a pipeline of talent for the workforce,” said Enzo Weber, an employment research specialist at the University of Regensburg, to German media outlet Deutsche Welle.

DW quoted a couple of Indian students who were excited about the prospect of working while studying in Germany.

“Life becomes easier if you have the necessary skills, certifications, and reasonable pay. Suryansh, an Indian student at TU Dresden, added that there are opportunities for permanent residency.

Another Indian student, Mohammad Rahman Khan, stated that there is a high demand for computer and programming-related jobs in Germany compared to other sectors. Khan, 26, studies mechatronics and robotics at Leibniz University Hannover.

The hotel, healthcare, information technology, and engineering sectors face a significant manpower shortage.

GERMANY IS EYEING INDIAN STUDENTS FOR INDUSTRY

In March, Joybrato Mukherjee, head of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), stated in New Delhi that Indian students constituted the highest number of international students in Germany, with 43,000.

“It is important to make the German labor market attractive for Indian students after they get their educational degrees to address the increasing gap in skilled workers in the German labour market,” Mukherjee said.

Approximately 60% of Indian students enrolled at German institutions study engineering, which is appropriate for the European country. Germany is well-known around the world for its technical products.

“Indian students in Germany are enroled in IT and engineering courses at an above-average rate, making them an important group for the labour market and for combating the shortage of skilled workers,” a spokeswoman from the DAAD told DW.

Riya Joseph, a 24-year-old PhD student from Kerala at TU Dresden, told DW that the concept of seamless work after studies was “promising”. However, she pointed out that much work remained on the ground.

As Germany faces an acute labor crisis and seeks overseas students, this is an excellent option for Indians seeking after-work experience and permanent residency in a European country.