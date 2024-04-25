Connect with us

UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes
UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes

UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, the UAE announced $544 million to rebuild Emirati families’ houses following record-breaking rains that caused severe flooding and brought the oil-rich Gulf state to a stop.

“We learned great lessons in dealing with severe rains,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said following a cabinet meeting, adding that ministers agreed to “two billion dirhams to deal with damage to citizens’ homes.”

Wednesday’s news comes more than a week after an epic rainfall hit the desert country, turning streets into rivers and crippling Dubai Airport, the world’s busiest for international passengers.

“A ministerial committee was assigned to follow up on this file […] and disburse compensation in cooperation with the rest of the federal and local authorities,” said Sheikh Mohammed, ruler of Dubai, one of the worst hit of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms.


The greatest rainstorm in the UAE since records began 75 years ago killed at least four people, including three Filipino laborers and one Emirati. The UAE authorities have not provided an official toll.

Cabinet ministers have organized a second committee to assess infrastructure damage and provide solutions, Sheikh Mohammed stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The situation was unprecedented in its severity, but we are a country that learns from every experience,” the prime minister added.

The storm that dumped up to two years of rain on the UAE, a federal monarchy with a 90% expatriate population, receded by late Wednesday.

However, Dubai, which was promoted as a picture-perfect metropolis, was severely disrupted for days afterward, with water-clogged highways and flooded homes.

Dubai Airport canceled 2,155 flights, diverted 115, and did not resume full capacity until Tuesday.

Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a famous Emirati analyst, stated on Wednesday that there has been an unacceptable collapse in services and crisis management.

“We hope that this will not be repeated in the future,” he said in a rare public censure.

Climatologist Friederike Otto, a specialist in assessing the influence of global warming on extreme weather events, told AFP that it was “highly likely” that the rainfall “was made heavier by human-caused climate change”.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

