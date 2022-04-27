Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For April 26, 2022

(CTN News) – South Africa’s two most popular lotteries are Powerball and Powerball plus. The National Lottery is operated by ITHUBA Holdings. Lotteries such as this one can be played by players who are 18 years of age or older. Powerball’s high payouts have steadily increased its popularity in South Africa. The lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for April 26, 2022

We will announce the Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results for April 22, 2022, at 9:00 pm SAST. Results will be announced shortly. The Powerball lottery prize for this drawing is approximately Rs 137 million. The Powerball Plus lottery has a smaller jackpot prize than the Powerball lottery. According to estimates, the Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize will be worth R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

Powerball and Powerball Plus were drawn on April 22. This lottery was also drawn at 9:00 p.m. The winning numbers for Powerball were 13, 20, 30, 38, and 42. There was also a bonus number of 9. The jackpot prize is estimated to be R 30 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 04, 07, 19, 31, 46. The bonus number was 1. The estimated rollover for this lottery was R 50 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday.

Both of these lotteries are fairly straightforward to play. A player will be charged R5 for each board or play.

You choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers for the Powerball lottery.

Next, you must choose one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.

Your chances of winning depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also be higher if it matches the winning Powerball number. The top prize is won if all five main numbers and the Powerball number are matched.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery

In order to play Powerball Plus, players must purchase an additional R2.5 with their Powerball plus board ticket. This Powerball plus lottery has a lower price than the Powerball lottery.

