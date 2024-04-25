Connect with us

News

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts: BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus
Advertisement

News

Google Podcasts Migration Tool Goes Global After App Shutdown Announcement

News Cryptocurrency

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Faces 3 Years in Prison

News

UAE Allocates $544 Million for Flood Damage Repair in Emirati Homes

News

Why is the US Considering a TikTok Ban? Will Other Countries Do the Same?

News

Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump

News

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

News

JPMorgan Chase Funds Seized By Russian Court In VTB Lawsuit

News

Thailand's Heatwave Claims 30 Lives In March And April: DDC Report

News

U.S. Senate Votes To Ban TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

News

Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts

News

Thailand's "Heat Wave" Creates Record Power Grid Demand

News

EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report

News

Joe Biden Discusses Abortion Rights While Campaigning In Florida

News

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves 'Road to Makkah' Project Facility At Karachi Airport

News

April's Full Moon 2024: When To Witness Pink Moon [And Zodiac Insights]

News News Asia

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

News

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

News

Spain's Public Debt Exceeds 1.6 Trillion Euros Due to COVID-19 Spending Surge

News

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts: BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Pound Slips as U.S. Data Impacts BoE Rate Cut Expectations in Focus

(CTN News) – The pound fell on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains from its greatest one-day advance in four months the day before, as a weaker reading of monthly US business activity hurt the dollar.

Sterling was down 0.1% at $1.2435 after rising 0.8% on Tuesday, the biggest in a single day since mid-December. The euro remained stable against the pound at 85.99 pence.

The pound has been under pressure this week, falling to its lowest level since November on Monday after Bank of England officials indicated that the central bank was becoming more confident that UK inflation was subsiding. This implies that interest rates could fall faster than the market currently expects.

Last week, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation in Britain is receding in line with the central bank’s expectations. Monetary Policy Committee member Dave Ramsden, who recently voted to hold rates at current levels, said the risk of price pressures lasting too high has subsided.

The options market indicates traders’ view that the BoE will drop interest rates twice this year, once in August and again at the end.

According to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday, over half of analysts say there is a 40% possibility of a June rate cut.

“While we would argue that prospect remains plausible it is also clear that the MPC remains divided and that reaching the required majority to cut rates will be difficult over the coming months,” the currency strategist at MUFG said.

GBP/USD

OVERVIEW
Today last price 1.2387
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.2373
TRENDS
Daily SMA20 1.2561
Daily SMA50 1.2638
Daily SMA100 1.2657
Daily SMA200 1.2569
LEVELS
Previous Daily High 1.2468
Previous Daily Low 1.2367
Previous Weekly High 1.2499
Previous Weekly Low 1.2367
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.243
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2337
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2301
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2504
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.254

“In that sense, a June rate cut is a close call and lots will have to go favourably from an inflation perspective to get a cut by then,” he said.
In a speech on Tuesday, BoE chief economist Huw Pill cautioned against early rate reduction, stating that the first cut is likely to be “some time off.”

A survey of purchasing manufacturers released on Tuesday indicated that business activity in Britain increased at the strongest rate in over a year, despite an index of input prices reaching its highest level since May last year.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies