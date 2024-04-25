Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump

(CTN News) – Tesla has officially introduced a new Performance edition of the freshly redesigned Model 3 vehicle as the company seeks to combat declining demand.

The new Model 3, which starts at $52,990, features a new active damping system and adaptive suspension for improved handling and comfort, 296 miles of battery range, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds with 510 horsepower.

Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance, the new model boasts 32% higher peak power, 16% more peak torque, and 5% less drag. According to Tesla, it performs all of this while using less energy than its predecessor.

Tesla New Model Key Features and Design Changes

This is partly due to a new generation of drive units, a rear diffuser, and a spoiler. The car’s front and rear ends have also received a small facelift, distinguishing it from the other versions of the freshly revised Model 3 unveiled last year.

The Model 3 Performance retains the significant enhancements made during the most recent refresh. That includes an ambient light bar extending across the cabin interior, improved sound dampening and materials, a stalk-less steering wheel, and a new touchscreen display.

Tesla is unveiling the new Model 3 Performance when the firm is coming off one of its worst quarters in recent memory, with deliveries down 20% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The impact of the dismal first quarter will be evident on Tuesday when the corporation releases its financial results after the market closes.

The corporation is also only one week off from announcing massive layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce, with the cuts touching nearly every aspect of the business.

At the time of writing, orders placed on Tuesday indicate an estimated delivery window of May/June 2024 in North America.