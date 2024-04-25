Connect with us

News

Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump
Advertisement

News

X (Formerly Twitter) to Launch TV App for Social Media Videos

News

JPMorgan Chase Funds Seized By Russian Court In VTB Lawsuit

News

Thailand's Heatwave Claims 30 Lives In March And April: DDC Report

News

U.S. Senate Votes To Ban TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

News

Police Hunt for 2 Japanese Men Over Dismembered Body Parts

News

Thailand's "Heat Wave" Creates Record Power Grid Demand

News

EU Receives TikTok Lite Risk Assessment Report

News

Joe Biden Discusses Abortion Rights While Campaigning In Florida

News

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Approves 'Road to Makkah' Project Facility At Karachi Airport

News

April's Full Moon 2024: When To Witness Pink Moon [And Zodiac Insights]

News News Asia

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

News

Iran, Pakistan Aim to Boost Trade to $10 Billion: President Raisi

News

CDC Launches New Heat and Health Initiative to Protect Americans from Extreme Heat

News

Spain's Public Debt Exceeds 1.6 Trillion Euros Due to COVID-19 Spending Surge

News

Russia Issues Warning to Pakistan Over Rice Imports

News

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond

News

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He's In The Hospital

News

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

News

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

News

Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Performance Variant to Boost Sales Amid Demand Slump

(CTN News) – Tesla has officially introduced a new Performance edition of the freshly redesigned Model 3 vehicle as the company seeks to combat declining demand.

The new Model 3, which starts at $52,990, features a new active damping system and adaptive suspension for improved handling and comfort, 296 miles of battery range, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds with 510 horsepower.

Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance, the new model boasts 32% higher peak power, 16% more peak torque, and 5% less drag. According to Tesla, it performs all of this while using less energy than its predecessor.

Tesla New Model Key Features and Design Changes

802661 78606568 1

This is partly due to a new generation of drive units, a rear diffuser, and a spoiler. The car’s front and rear ends have also received a small facelift, distinguishing it from the other versions of the freshly revised Model 3 unveiled last year.

The Model 3 Performance retains the significant enhancements made during the most recent refresh. That includes an ambient light bar extending across the cabin interior, improved sound dampening and materials, a stalk-less steering wheel, and a new touchscreen display.

Tesla is unveiling the new Model 3 Performance when the firm is coming off one of its worst quarters in recent memory, with deliveries down 20% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The impact of the dismal first quarter will be evident on Tuesday when the corporation releases its financial results after the market closes.

The corporation is also only one week off from announcing massive layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce, with the cuts touching nearly every aspect of the business.

At the time of writing, orders placed on Tuesday indicate an estimated delivery window of May/June 2024 in North America.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies